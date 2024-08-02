Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Chief in Season 13

Dermot Mulroney, known for My Best Friend’s Wedding and the recent Anyone But You, has joined NBC’s Chicago Fire as Chief Dom Pascal for its upcoming thirteenth season.
As revealed exclusively by Deadline, the popular Wolf Entertainment drama is adding a new series regular to take charge of Firehouse 51 following Eamonn Walker’s exit. Walker had played Battalion Chief Wallace Boden for 12 seasons before being promoted to Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department and leaving the series ahead of Season 13.
No official character details have been released, but sources indicate Pascal began his career with the **CFD** and spent the last decade as a chief in Miami. Described as cheerful and able to work well under pressure, Pascal has a contrasting leadership style compared to Boden’s and is estranged from his wife.
Disrupting Herrmann’s Path
Before Boden’s promotion, he had chosen Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) as his successor. The introduction of Dom Pascal upends that plan. Reflecting on this development, Eigenberg shared insight earlier this month during NBC’s portion of TCA:
I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him because I don’t think [Herrmann] saw what the Chief said to him coming at all.
A Potential Return for Boden?
Eamonn Walker may return to the series for guest appearances. There has been buzz around future appearances showing off his new uniform. Plans are still in development, but fans are hopeful to see Boden back on screen soon.
Eamonn Walker shared his appreciation for these captures of long-standing characters:
There’s the episode that went out recently with Mouch and Boden having a moment together to recognize how long they’ve been firefighters for. That moment really touched me, and I’m saying I would like more of that…
The Legacy of David Eigenberg
The choice between remaining in a comfortable role or seeking higher office is not unique to Herrmann. Eigenberg discussed this dilemma and how it reflects real-life career paths in fire services:
If they decide to make him an officer, that’s great because he can lead.
Mulroney’s Broader Career
This casting marks a return for Mulroney to broadcast firefighter drama after his role in ABC’s Station 19. His recent projects include various significant roles such as appearing in Sony’s rom-com hit Anyone But You, Scream VI, and **indies** like Breakwater and Ruthless.
The addition of Dermot Mulroney brings fresh energy to the series while building on its strong legacy. As we await more details on how these dynamic changes unfold at **Firehouse 51**, there’s much anticipation surrounding Season 13.
Follow Us