Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Chief for Season 13

Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Anyone But You) has been cast in NBC’s Chicago Fire as the new Chief Dom Pascal for the upcoming thirteenth season.
The Wolf Entertainment firefighter drama introduces Mulroney following the exit of Eamonn Walker, who portrayed Battalion Chief Wallace Boden for 12 seasons. According to sources, Dom Pascal began his career with CFD but spent the last decade as a chief in Miami. Described as a cheerful person who works well under pressure, Pascal’s leadership style differs from Boden’s and he is estranged from his wife.
Before Boden was promoted to Deputy Commissioner, he had chosen Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) as his successor. However, the introduction of Dom Pascal interferes with that plan. Eigenberg earlier this month shared insight into Herrmann’s feelings about potential promotion
I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him…
In the real fire service, there are firefighters who stay firefighters their entire career. So when you become a Lieutenant, you’re not called a firefighter. You are a firefighter but you are not called that anymore.
He continued,
With Herrmann, I think he would’ve been content to stay in the firefighter capacity. If they decide to make him an officer, that’s great because he can lead but I don’t know that there was an organically natural progression…
As for Boden, there’s buzz about his return to Chicago Fire possibly as a guest star. Season 13 also stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Jocelyn Hudon.
This role marks Mulroney’s return to broadcast firefighter drama following his stint in Season 2 of ABC’s Station 19. Known for his extensive credits in TV and film including Scream VI, The Righteous Gemstones, and Arrested Development, he recently appeared in Starz’s The Hunting Wives.
