Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Chief for Season 13

by

Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Anyone But You) has been cast in NBC’s Chicago Fire as the new Chief Dom Pascal for the upcoming thirteenth season.

The Wolf Entertainment firefighter drama introduces Mulroney following the exit of Eamonn Walker, who portrayed Battalion Chief Wallace Boden for 12 seasons. According to sources, Dom Pascal began his career with CFD but spent the last decade as a chief in Miami. Described as a cheerful person who works well under pressure, Pascal’s leadership style differs from Boden’s and he is estranged from his wife.

Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Chief for Season 13

Before Boden was promoted to Deputy Commissioner, he had chosen Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) as his successor. However, the introduction of Dom Pascal interferes with that plan. Eigenberg earlier this month shared insight into Herrmann’s feelings about potential promotionDermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Chief for Season 13I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him…

In the real fire service, there are firefighters who stay firefighters their entire career. So when you become a Lieutenant, you’re not called a firefighter. You are a firefighter but you are not called that anymore.

He continued,With Herrmann, I think he would’ve been content to stay in the firefighter capacity. If they decide to make him an officer, that’s great because he can lead but I don’t know that there was an organically natural progression…

Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Chief for Season 13

As for Boden, there’s buzz about his return to Chicago Fire possibly as a guest star. Season 13 also stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Jocelyn Hudon.

This role marks Mulroney’s return to broadcast firefighter drama following his stint in Season 2 of ABC’s Station 19. Known for his extensive credits in TV and film including Scream VI, The Righteous Gemstones, and Arrested Development, he recently appeared in Starz’s The Hunting Wives.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Shigeru Miyamoto Gives Tour of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2020
Check Out This Tour of Danny Elfman’s Crazy $14.6 Million Manor Home
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2021
“Deal or No Deal” To Get a Reboot with Howie Mandel on CNBC
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2018
Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Film Coming Halloween 2026
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jordan Powell
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.