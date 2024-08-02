Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Battalion Chief

Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Anyone But You) is set to invigorate the thirteenth season of NBC’s Chicago Fire by taking on the role of Chief Dom Pascal.
Deadline previously revealed that the firefighter drama would add a new series regular. This change follows Eamonn Walker’s exit, who portrayed Battalion Chief Wallace Boden for 12 seasons.
While official details remain sparse, Dom Pascal‘s backstory is compelling. According to sources, Pascal started his career with the CFD but spent the last decade as a chief in Miami. He is described as a cheerful person adept under pressure with a leadership style distinct from Boden’s and currently estranged from his wife.
Before Boden became Deputy Commissioner, he had picked Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) as his successor. Introducing Dom Pascal interferes with that plan, leading to an insightful comment from Eigenberg:
I want to say he felt like he had the rug pulled from under him because I don’t think [Herrmann] saw what the Chief said to him coming at all.
He continued,
With Herrmann, I think he would’ve been content to stay in the firefighter capacity. If they decide to make him an officer, that’s great because he can lead but I don’t know that there was an organically natural progression for the character to go into that position. So we have to see how the writers deal with it.
The potential return of Boden also remains in speculation, with buzz suggesting Eamonn Walker might return as a guest star.
A Solid Ensemble Cast
Chicago Fire also features Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Jocelyn Hudon. The executive producers include Dick Wolf, Andrea Newman, Matt Whitney, Reza Tabrizi, and Peter Jankowski.
Return to Broadcast Dramas
This role marks Mulroney’s return to television firefighter dramas since his stint in Season 2 of ABC’s Station 19. Mulroney’s extensive credits span both TV and film; he was recently cast in Starz’s upcoming series The Hunting Wives.
Diverse Portfolio
In film, Mulroney was last seen in Sony’s rom-com Anyone But You. His other works include movies like Scream VI, indie titles like Breakwater, and acclaimed films such as My Best Friend’s Wedding and August: Osage County. On television, he’s known for roles in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and Arrested Development.
