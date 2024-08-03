Dermot Mulroney Joins Chicago Fire as New Battalion Chief in Season 13

In a significant turn of events for Chicago Fire, Season 13 is set to shake things up by introducing Dermot Mulroney as the fire department’s new Chief Dom Pascal. Fans of the long-running NBC series will see Mulroney take over from Eamonn Walker’s Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, who has been a steady presence since the show’s inception in 2012.

A New Leadership

The upcoming season will showcase Mulroney’s character, Chief Dom Pascal, who steps into the shoes previously filled by Wallace Boden. According to reports, Pascal comes with a rich background, having worked with the CFD at the start of his career before moving to Miami, where he honed his leadership skills. His return to Chicago marks a notable transition, bringing fresh dynamics to Firehouse 51.

Boden’s New Role

Eamonn Walker’s character won’t be completely absent from the scene. After taking on a new role as First Deputy Fire Commissioner at the end of Season 12, there are plans for Boden to make guest appearances. His departure as a series regular leaves big boots to fill, but his influence will remain:Boden always planned for Christopher Herrmann, played by David Eigenberg, to succeed him, but Herrmann’s rank made that impossible for now.

Dermot Mulroney’s Diverse Roles

This change in casting brings an interesting shift. Mulroney, no stranger to complex characters, transitions from playing a shady character in Station 19 – Greg Tanner – to the more upright and influential Chief Dom Pascal. The stark contrast between his previous roles and his new one in Chicago Fire is noteworthy. Fans will see him bring a different energy compared to Walker’s seasoned portrayal of Boden.

Dynamic Changes Ahead

The new season won’t just focus on Pascal’s transition. Viewers can also expect several returning characters navigating their dynamics with the new chief. This blending of old and new adds depth to the storyline:My Best Friend’s Wedding star. Mulroney and Eamonn Walker’s roles will surely be worth watching.

