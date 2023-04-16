10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Parent Trap’s Dennis Quaid 

Saying that Dennis Quaid is an interesting star is an understatement, if there was ever any. Quaid has worked frequently in Hollywood since his breakout appearance in Breaking Away and movies such as Innerspace, Great Balls of Fire!, and The Parent Trap. However, the actor has endured his fair share of tragedy, openly fighting through divorces and drug struggles.
Needless to say, the star’s on-screen and personal life is ridden with interesting nuggets. Bottom line, there are a handful of little-known facts about Quaid. Check them out.
10. Breaking Away Launched His Career
Quaid landed a supporting part in Breaking Away, a coming-of-age drama starring another rising talent, Dennis Christopher. While Quaid’s colleague Dennis received all the awards that year, those in the know paid more attention to Quaid. He landed many new roles, including the lead in 1981’s The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.
9. His First Wife Married His Colleague After Their Divorce
While Quaid was shooting his next big project, the historical astronaut epic The Right Stuff, things were not going well at home. The actor and P.J. Soles couldn’t adjust their relationship to Quaid’s fame and split up the same year The Right Stuff came out. A surprising fact popped up after Soles and Quaid separated in 1983. Quaid’s ex-wife instantly began seeing a man called Skip Holm who happened to be one of the stunt pilots on The Right Stuff.
8. Dennis Quaid Had Serious Addiction Problems
Quaid rose to stardom in the mid-1980s, appearing in films like The Big Easy. However, his world began to fall alarmingly out of control at this time. With fame and bachelorhood came an unending series of parties and nameless women. Needless to say, Quaid was as prone to these vices as any other young star.
The star developed one possible fatal problem when he was filming The Big Easy. He suffered a terrible cocaine addiction. During the 1980s, Quaid snorted it almost every day. The actor soon learned that he couldn’t act efficiently while feeding his addiction. He’d roll onto the set, still high from the night before, and attempt to get through the day without anyone knowing.
7. He Was Married To Meg Ryan
Dennis Quaid co-starred in the neo-noir version of D.O.A. with newcomer Meg Ryan. Even though they had previously appeared in Innerspace together a year before, something was different this time. They started flirting, then dating, and before they knew it, they were Hollywood’s newest power couple. Quaid and Ryan were engaged by 1990, and the press praised every aspect of their marriage.
6. The Star Almost Lost His Twins
The actor and his then-third spouse, housing agent Kimberly Buffington, had twins, Thomas and Zoe Quaid, through a surrogate in November 2007. The babies got staph infections and were brought to the hospital a few days after birth. They were given 10,000 units of Heparin blood thinner twice during their treatment instead of the usual ten units. Unfortunately, the overdose almost killed them. Dennis Quaid sued the drug manufacturer and faced a complicated trial.
5. He Was Jealous Of Meg Ryan
After his stint in rehab, it was no surprise that Quaid’s opportunities dried out for a while. During that time, Ryan’s career thrived. However, his career was way more successful than hers when they met. So when he was suddenly confronted with her fame, he couldn’t help but be envious. Many believe that’s why he started pushing himself more.
4. Dennis Quaid Once Suffered From Anorexia
Dennis Quaid claims to have struggled with anorexia in the mid-1990s when he lost 40 pounds for the part of Doc Holliday in Wyatt Earp. Holliday had TB, so Quaid had to lose weight to portray a man on the verge of death.“My arms were so skinny that I couldn’t pull myself out of a pool,” Quaid says, referring to his manorexia.
3. The Movie I Can Only Imagine, Revived His Career
Aside from acting, Quaid is a passionate musician who plays in a band. He merged his two talents in the successful Christian film I Can Only Imagine, which debuted in 2018. It had an unexpected success, grossing approximately $90 million at the box office. The actor portrayed MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard’s violent father, who penned the song I Can Only Imagine — the most successful Christian song in history.
2. Dennis Quaid Can Fly A Plane
Quaid has been an amateur pilot since the early 1980s. The star learned to fly to prepare for his role as Mercury astronaut Captain Gordon Cooper in The Right Stuff. “I felt like I should learn to fly because that’s what these guys did,” he revealed to Airport Journals.
1. He Has Never Been Nominated For An Oscar
A year after his divorce from Ryan, Quaid was cast in another prestige period film, Todd Haynes’ 1950s drama Far From Heaven. The ensemble included prominent names like Julianne Moore. Altogether, Quaid received a lot of Oscar hype for his role as Moore’s husband in the film. Although Quaid won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Far From Heaven, he didn’t win the Academy Award. Bottom line, he has never been nominated for an Oscar.
