Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll

Excitement is at an all-time high as Demon Slayer returns for its fourth season this May. Dive into the adaptation of the manga’s Hashira Training Arc and get ready to follow Tanjiro Kamado and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps on their latest journey.
How to watch Demon Slayer season 4
Mark your calendars: Demon Slayer: Season 4 premiers on May 12, and you can stream it exclusively on Crunchyroll outside Japan. The streaming service also recently adjusted prices, with the Mega Fan tier going up from $9.99 to $11.99 per month.
Episode release schedule
Episodes will drop weekly, each Sunday starting from May 12. While an official episode count hasn’t been confirmed, it’s expected to follow the usual format of around 11 episodes per season:
- Episode 1 – May 12
- Episode 2 – May 19
- Episode 3 – May 26
- Episode 4 – June 2
- Episode 5 – June 9
- Episode 6 – June 16
- Episode 7 – June 23
- Episode 8 – June 30
- Episode 9 – July 7
- Episode 10 – July 14
The story continues with Hashira Training
The fourth season will adapt the manga’s eager awaited Hashira Training Arc.
The first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc premiered globally in movie theaters along with the gripping finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc, in February 2024 allowing fans to get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc in one extra-sized blockbuster experience.
Catching up on past seasons?
If you haven’t watched any previous episodes of Demon Slayer, there’s time to catch up. All three prior seasons are available on Crunchyroll and Netflix or for purchase on Apple TV.
The voice cast returns
This new season retains the original Japanese voice cast with Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, and several other familiar voices returning to their roles.