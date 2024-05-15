Home
Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll

by
Scroll
Home
Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll
Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll

Excitement is at an all-time high as Demon Slayer returns for its fourth season this May. Dive into the adaptation of the manga’s Hashira Training Arc and get ready to follow Tanjiro Kamado and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps on their latest journey.

How to watch Demon Slayer season 4

Mark your calendars: Demon Slayer: Season 4 premiers on May 12, and you can stream it exclusively on Crunchyroll outside Japan. The streaming service also recently adjusted prices, with the Mega Fan tier going up from $9.99 to $11.99 per month.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll

Episode release schedule

Episodes will drop weekly, each Sunday starting from May 12. While an official episode count hasn’t been confirmed, it’s expected to follow the usual format of around 11 episodes per season:

  • Episode 1 – May 12
  • Episode 2 – May 19
  • Episode 3 – May 26
  • Episode 4 – June 2
  • Episode 5 – June 9
  • Episode 6 – June 16
  • Episode 7 – June 23
  • Episode 8 – June 30
  • Episode 9 – July 7
  • Episode 10 – July 14

Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll

The story continues with Hashira Training

The fourth season will adapt the manga’s eager awaited Hashira Training Arc.

The first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc premiered globally in movie theaters along with the gripping finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc, in February 2024 allowing fans to get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc in one extra-sized blockbuster experience.Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll

Catching up on past seasons?

If you haven’t watched any previous episodes of Demon Slayer, there’s time to catch up. All three prior seasons are available on Crunchyroll and Netflix or for purchase on Apple TV.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll

The voice cast returns

This new season retains the original Japanese voice cast with Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, and several other familiar voices returning to their roles.Demon Slayer Season 4 Release Schedule when Episode 1 Airs on Crunchyroll

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Why The Horror Movie Oculus Needs a Reboot
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2021
28 YEARS LATER Introduces Stellar Cast for New Sequel
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2024
Movie Review: V/H/S 94
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2022
Most Shocking ‘Attack on Titan’ Twists Fans Never Expected
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2023
A Horror Trifecta: Jason vs. Michael vs. Freddy
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Ancient Magus’ Bride
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.