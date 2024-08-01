Demi Moore’s New Horror Movie The Substance Explores Themes from Ghost

Good Morning AmericaThe The Substance, a body horror movie starring Demi Moore, received a thunderous 10-minute standing ovation at the Cannes International Film Festival, highlighting its immediate impact. The film is set to have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 5.
Exploring Themes of Idealization and Reality
Demi Moore‘s role in The Substance revisits complex themes from her iconic 1990 supernatural classic Ghost. According to Moore, the movie delves into:
I think what’s most important is how you hold yourself not how the world is holding you… which is exactly what The Substance is about – this male perspective of the idealized woman, that we as women have bought into… and I think we are changing.
A Star-Studded Cast and Crew
Directed by Coralie Fargeat, who previously made an impact with her 2017 film Revenge, The Substance also features Margaret Qualley, known for her nuanced performances, and veteran actor Dennis Quaid. This diverse cast brings depth to the film’s haunting narrative.
The plot centers around Anne (Margaret Qualley), a college student who must fight for survival after uncovering a dark conspiracy post-party in the wilderness. Moore portrays an aging Hollywood superstar who turns to experimental measures to regain youthful looks.
A Connection To Ghost’s Pivotal Pottery Scene
It’s impossible to discuss Moore’s latest without harkening back to her role in Ghost, particularly the iconic pottery scene with Patrick Swayze. Recently, Whoopi Goldberg, who also starred in Ghost, humorously recreated the scene on ‘The View,’ underlining its enduring presence in pop culture.
A Promising Future For The Substance
As anticipation builds for its theatrical release on Sept. 20, the film’s intriguing premise and powerful performances ensure it stands apart. Peter Kuplowsky, programmer for Midnight Madness at TIFF, praised the movie as “an extraordinary masterpiece.” With critical acclaim already buzzing from Cannes, The Substance hopes to captivate audiences worldwide.
