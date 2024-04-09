Decade of ‘The 100′: Uncovering the Series’ Unseen Storylines

Reflections on a Decade of Survival
As we commemorate the tenth anniversary of The 100, we delve into the untold narratives and scrapped storylines that could have reshaped the journey of humanity’s last survivors. The series, known for its complex characters and moral quandaries, left an indelible mark on the sci-fi genre, with fans still yearning for more insights into the show’s pivotal decisions.
Our conversations with Richard Harmon, Lindsey Morgan, and Henry Ian Cusick unearthed fascinating revelations about their characters—John Murphy and Raven Reyes—and their unexpected evolutions. We also touch upon Cusick’s directorial contributions, which added a unique depth to the series.
John Murphy The Unexpected Hero
Richard Harmon’s portrayal of John Murphy began with an audition for Bellamy but morphed into a role that was destined to be brief.
I originally auditioned for the role of Bellamy, beautifully played by Bob Morley, Harmon reminisced. His character’s transformation from a designated early exit to a central figure is a testament to his performance and the showrunner’s vision.
I guess he noticed that, liked what I was doing, and expanded the role in some rewrites during the shooting of the Pilot, said Harmon. This shift not only kept Murphy alive but propelled him to become the moral center in later seasons.
Raven Reyes A Beacon of Strength
Lindsey Morgan’s Raven Reyes was never intended to be a fixture on The 100, but fate had other plans.
It’s crazy to look back and imagine it happening any other way, Morgan shared about her whirlwind casting process. Raven’s journey, particularly her struggle with disability, showcased Morgan’s commitment to representing strength and resilience. Her character’s intelligence and tenacity proved indispensable time and again.
Henry Ian Cusick Behind and in Front of the Camera
Henry Ian Cusick brought a wealth of experience to his role as Marcus Kane and later stepped behind the camera to direct episodes of The 100. His theater background and previous accolades, such as his commendation for Torquato Tasso, informed his nuanced portrayal of Kane. As a director, Cusick applied his understanding of character development to craft compelling narratives.
His directing credits include “The Other Side” and “The Warriors Will” episodes of “The 100.”, highlighting his multifaceted contribution to the series.