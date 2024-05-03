Daytime Stands Up Benefit Event for Stand Up To Cancer Features Notable Soap Opera Stars

Unveiling a Star-Studded Lineup to Conquer Cancer
Daytime Stands Up: A Benefit For Stand Up To Cancer will stream live on May 16, marking a pivotal moment with its all virtual setup that promises to blend entertainment with a deep purpose. Stars from iconic soap operas such as ‘Bold and Beautiful’, ‘Days of our Lives’, ‘General Hospital’, and ‘Young and Restless’, alongside those from discontinued soaps, will gather to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.
Leveraging Celebrity Influence for Cancer Research
The event streamed via Alan Locher and Michael Fairman’s YouTube channels, underscores an urgent call to support groundbreaking cancer treatment advancements. The program is enriched by poignant personal stories and artistic performances, helping to spotlight the journey of those affected by cancer both on-screen and off.
The Historical Impact of Soap Operas on Cancer Awareness
Soaps took on the challenge of depicting cancer decades ago, starting with its first storyline in 1962. This early portrayal had a profound effect on public awareness, directly influencing viewers to engage with preventive healthcare practices. Co-hosts Alan Locher and Michael Fairman capture this legacy, reminding us of the societal good driven by daytime television.
Living Legends and Their Stories
Cancer survivorship tales will be shared by eminent figures like Cameron Mathison and Colleen Zenk,, along with powerful reflections by 2024 Daytime Emmy nominee Eric Braeden. Each narrative not only personalizes the battle against cancer but also celebrates moments of victory and remembrance.
A Call to Action: Participate, Donate, Cure
The event promises opportunities for direct viewer involvement through an accompanying eBay auction rich with soap opera memorabilia and experiences. Funds raised are instrumental in furthering research, with philanthropy at the heart of their message
It’s not too late to get involved and make a donation to play your part in helping beat cancer..
Celebrity Impact Beyond the Screen
In addition to personal stories from actors about their own or their characters’ cancer journeys, Sharon Case and Eileen Davidson from ‘Young and Restless’, among others, will reflect on their roles depicting breast cancer survivors. Their contributions underscore the dual influence of celebrity status in fundraising and health advocacy.