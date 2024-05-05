Days of Our Lives – Upcoming Highlights and Drama for the Week of April 29, 2024

New Twists and Heartfelt Moments in Salem
This week on Days of our Lives, the drama unfolds with new challenges and revealing conversations that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. From unexpected revelations about past actions to heartfelt moments between family members, here’s what to expect from April 29 to May 4, 2024.
A Glimpse into Konstantin’s Manipulative Moves
Konstantin continues his manipulative streak, this time involving Maggie. In an amusing twist, Theresa remarks on Maggie’s decision to make Konstantin sign a prenup, calling her a ‘smart cookie.’ However, Konstantin is not ready to give up easily, expressing his frustration and demanding Theresa’s help to circumvent the prenup.
Father-Daughter Bonding Before School Adventures
As Rachel prepares for her first school field trip, Brady shares some sweet moments with her. These touching scenes reflect the deep bond between father and daughter, emphasizing Brady’s role as a loving parent amidst the ongoing Salem drama.
Farewell to Salem
Tripp and Wendy decide it’s time to leave Salem. As they say their goodbyes, it’s clear that their departure will leave a void in the lives of those they’re leaving behind. Their farewell is bittersweet, marked by heartfelt goodbyes and promises to stay connected.
Struggles with Control
Kayla has given some sound advice to Steve regarding his tumultuous relationship with John.
I have been advising Steve to have a direct conversation with John to address any lingering issues. It’s crucial for their relationship moving forward, Kayla suggests. This advice could be the key to resolving some of the long-standing tensions between them.