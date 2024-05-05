Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of May 6-10

Sloan’s Fabrications and Leo’s Financial Woes
This week on Days of Our Lives, Sloan finds herself in a tight spot, leading her to fabricate a story about why she helped Leo financially. She tells EJ,
Revelations and Reactions
As tensions simmer in Salem, Sloan confesses to EJ, sparking a ripple of reactions among the characters. Viewers can expect a dramatic unfolding of events following her confession, marking a pivotal moment in the storyline.
A Plot Twist with Ava and Harris
Meanwhile, Ava and Harris stumble upon a potential game-changer in their quest against their adversaries.
Harris Michaels acting as a guard outside a bistro while Ava Vitali uses keys to search for the little black book left behind by Gil Carter. This development promises to deliver some shocking revelations that could alter the course of several relationships in Salem.
The Emotional Quagmire at the Spectator
On the professional front, Nicole finds herself embroiled in workplace drama after landing a reporter position at The Spectator. The day gets complicated when she learns that not only is she restricted from covering stories involving her husband but also that Eric is joining the team. The dynamics at the office are set to become more intense as personal and professional lines blur.
Leo’s Pivotal Decision
Amidst these unfolding dramas, Leo faces his own crossroads. His decision to possibly rehire Eric has significant implications not just professionally but also personally, emphasizing how intertwined personal affairs are with business maneuvers in Salem.
Health Scare in Salem
In a concerning development, Chanel shows signs of extreme fatigue, prompting worries from Paulina and Abe Carver. As they navigate through this health scare, deep-seated fears and care come to the forefront, highlighting the fragility of life and relationships within Salem.