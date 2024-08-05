Days of Our Lives Spoilers for August 5-9 Chad and Jack’s Surprising Discovery

Things are really heating up in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead or need a quick recap of last week’s intense episodes, here’s everything you need to know about the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 5-9.
Mondays are for Rescues and Worries
This Monday, Chad and Jack rescue a familiar face, setting the stage for an unexpected twist. Meanwhile, Marlena finds herself worrying about John. And in a touching scene, Stephanie, still reeling from her pain over Everett, is comforted by Kayla. Adding to the emotional mix, Brady and Alex share a drink and commiserate over Theresa.
Neighborly Surprises on Tuesday
Tuesday unfolds with Alex and Stephanie learning they’ll be neighbors again—a situation ripe with potential for future drama. Paulina questions Jada about the suspect in Rafe’s stabbing case, while Gabi vents her frustrations to Stefan. Connie remains determined to avenge Li’s death, hinting at more clashes to come.
Secret Agreements on Wednesday
The middle of the week brings secretive undertakings as Brady and Fiona agree to keep a secret. Adding more excitement to the week, Xander and Sarah tie the knot—an event expected to be filled with surprises and emotions. Meanwhile, Kate and Abe make Leo an intriguing offer, and Bonnie reconnects with Hattie.
Advice and Awkward Moments on Thursday
Thursday features Andrew giving much-needed advice to Paul. In another part of Salem, Tate gets caught by Brady in a compromising situation. The drama deepens when Chad and Jack catch a woman eavesdropping on their conversation. Holly demands answers from Sophia, setting up more confrontations.
Guilt and Revelations on Friday
The week concludes with guilt-ridden Stefan contemplating whether he should tell Gabi the truth about Ava. Johnny and Chanel face an awkward encounter with Connie. Jada opens up to Paulina about Everett, shedding light on deeper issues, while Stephanie tries to help Alex move on from Theresa.
Follow Us