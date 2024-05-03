Serena Scott Thomas: Meet Days of Our Lives New Cast Member

English actress and documentary producer Serena Scott Thomas has been announced as the latest cast addition to the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. Like the years before, fans and audiences have seen several cast changes since the start of 2024. With the show in its 59th season, Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running scripted shows on television.
The show has survived for over five decades because of its daring, electrifying drama and storylines. Although Serena Scott Thomas’ role and characters haven’t been announced, audiences are more than excited to have the actress in Salem. Several fan theories and predictions about her role have emerged in the past week. While fans await official announcements and confirmations, here’s everything to know about Days of Our Lives Serena Scott Thomas.
Serena Scott Thomas Lost Her Father At A Young Age
The actress was born Serena Harriet Scott Thomas on September 21, 1961, in Nether Compton, Dorset, England. She was born to Simon Scott Thomas, a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, and Deborah Scott Thomas. Her mother aspired to be an actress and reportedly took drama classes before marrying Scott Thomas’ father. Serena Scott Thomas lost her father in a flying accident in 1966 when she was 4.
Serena Scott Thomas Is The Younger Sister Of Actress Kristin Scott Thomas
If their surnames look similar, it’s because they are siblings. Serena Scott Thomas is the younger sister of renowned English actress Kristin Scott Thomas. Kristin Scott Thomas is older by about a year, having been born on May 24, 1960. Kristin Scott Thomas is a five-time BAFTA Award (winning one) and an Academy Award nominee. She’s famously known for her performances in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) and The English Patient (1996).
She Made Her Acting Debut In The Early 1990s
Thanks to her mother’s interest in drama, it rubbed off quickly on Serena Scott Thomas at an early age. Also, her older sister was like a mentor to her, having kickstarted her professional acting career half a decade earlier. Serena Scott Thomas made her screen debut on television in a single-episode appearance on She-Wolf of London in 1990. Scott Thomas had played Hope Westfield before appearing in another single episode of Poirot in 1991.
Serena Scott Thomas’ Acting Breakthrough Came In 1993
After her film debut, Let Him Have It, in 1991, Serena Scott Thomas’ next movie role was the 1993 biographical drama miniseries Diana: Her True Story. In the miniseries, Scott Thomas portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales. Being a loved figure at the time, it quickly became her breakout screen role. Although ABC’s TV movie Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After aired two months before Diana: Her True Story, the latter was still popular in the UK.
However, it wasn’t the only time she starred in a TV movie about the British royals. In 2011, Serena Scott Thomas portrayed Catherine Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton. Scott Thomas solidified herself as a rising star by following Diana: Her True Story with another release in the same 1993. Scott Thomas led the cast as Hebe Rutter on ITV’s 101-minute TV movie Harnessing Peacocks.
Serena Scott Thomas’ Highest-Grossing Movie
By the end of the 1990s, Serena Scott Thomas starred in the biggest movie of her career. Cast in a supporting role, Scott Thomas played doctor and MI6 agent Dr. Molly Warmflash in the James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough (1999). As a Bond girl, she was a love interest to Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond, having been assigned to examine Bond.
The World Is Not Enough grossed $361.8 million at the Box Office to become Serena Scott Thomas’ highest-grossing movie to date. The movie had a production budget of $135 million and was received with mixed critical reviews. At 38, when the movie was released, Serena Scott Thomas is one of the oldest actresses to be cast as a Bond girl. Typically, most Bond girls are often below the age of 30.
She’s Has A Daughter
Serena Scott Thomas has been married once. She married television executive Scott J. Tepper on November 22, 1996. The marriage produced Scott Thomas’ first and only child, Tallulah Rose Tepper. Scott Thomas and Tepper remained married for almost 8 years before splitting in 2004. The couple’s divorce was finalized on August 11, 2004.
She’s A Polyglot
Besides being an English actress, Serena Scott Thomas is multilingual. She understands five different world languages but is fluent in three. Scott Thomas can speak and converse fluently in Italian, Spanish, and French. In addition to these languages, she understands Latin and Russian to a certain degree.
Serena Scott Thomas’ Hobbies
The sexagenarian actress looks and stays fit by leading an active life. Serena Scott Thomas enjoys marathon and ultra-marathon running. Besides engaging in these runs for fun and exercise, Scott Thomas is a certified senior ChiRunning® Instructor. Also, she’s a lover of horses and an accomplished equestrian. Scott Thomas successfully competed in the 2 Day Eventing, Dressage, and Polo. In addition, one of her pastime hobbies is playing Scrabble. Considered a master Scrabble player, Serena Scott Thomas reportedly completes the New York Times crossword in ink. While we wait for Serena Scott Thomas’ role and character on Days of Our Lives, kindly read about Gloria Loring’s iconic return to Days of Our Lives after 38 years.