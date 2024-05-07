Home
Days of Our Lives April 29–May 3 Shocks with Erics Dilemma, Marlenas Discovery and a Shocking Farewell






Victor’s Last Will Sets the Stage

Victor Kiriakis’ will causes upheaval as Maggie reveals the probate outcomes to her family. Each member reacts differently, with Theresa particularly distraught over the news. Linda Beaver shares some discord in her family as Victor’s will probate news is released. Theresa is notably upset and distraught over the news.



Marlena’s Crucial Discovery

Marlena, ever the astute observer, perceives Konstantin’s deception. Collaborating with John and Steve, she plans to confront the schemer. Her insights into Konstantin’s manipulations are pivotal, with Maggie tells Steve and Kayla about the photo album and how much it meant to her to learn about Victor. Konstantin enters with a box.



A Tense Revelation for EJ

EJ is cornered with uncomfortable truths as Sloan unveils the real parentage of Nicole's baby. Caught off-guard, he demands immediate DNA verification, reflecting his distress: A completely livid E.J. (Daniel Feuerriegel) demanded that Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) explain what she meant by the term 'half-right.' She revealed that Eric (Greg Vaughan) was actually the father of a child, leading to turmoil.

Maggie’s Wedding Dilemma

The revelation of Victor's will is not the only drama as Maggie prepares for her wedding. She senses Konstantin's displeasure about her decisions concerning her inheritance. Undeterred, she plans to proceed with marrying Konstantin desiring normalcy and companionship during troubled times.

Theresa’s Disturbing Discovery

In a dramatic turn of events, Theresa stumbles upon Alex covered in blood, further complicating the tense atmosphere surrounding Victor’s will. Her shock could unravel more than just family secrets: Theresa discovers Alex covered in blood, indicating an undercurrent of severe implications tied to the family’s dynamics.



A Heart-Wrenching Decision for Johnny and Chanel

Johnny and Chanel face a harrowing choice about their baby, fraught with concerns about potential health issues. The situation puts immense stress on them as they grapple with their decision: 'Johnny and Chanel's baby health concerns.'

Steve Delikson
