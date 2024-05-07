Days of Our Lives April 29–May 3 Shocks with Erics Dilemma, Marlenas Discovery and a Shocking Farewell

Victor’s Last Will Sets the Stage
Victor Kiriakis’ will causes upheaval as Maggie reveals the probate outcomes to her family. Each member reacts differently, with Theresa particularly distraught over the news.
Marlena’s Crucial Discovery
Marlena, ever the astute observer, perceives Konstantin’s deception. Collaborating with John and Steve, she plans to confront the schemer. Her insights into Konstantin’s manipulations are pivotal, with
Maggie tells Steve and Kayla about the photo album and how much it meant to her to learn about Victor. Konstantin enters with a box.
A Tense Revelation for EJ
EJ is cornered with uncomfortable truths as Sloan unveils the real parentage of Nicole’s baby. Caught off-guard, he demands immediate DNA verification, reflecting his distress:
Maggie’s Wedding Dilemma
The revelation of Victor’s will is not the only drama as Maggie prepares for her wedding. She senses Konstantin’s displeasure about her decisions concerning her inheritance. Undeterred, she plans to proceed with marrying Konstantin desiring normalcy and companionship during troubled times.
Theresa’s Disturbing Discovery
In a dramatic turn of events, Theresa stumbles upon Alex covered in blood, further complicating the tense atmosphere surrounding Victor’s will. Her shock could unravel more than just family secrets:
Theresa discovers Alex covered in blood, indicating an undercurrent of severe implications tied to the family’s dynamics.
A Heart-Wrenching Decision for Johnny and Chanel
Johnny and Chanel face a harrowing choice about their baby, fraught with concerns about potential health issues. The situation puts immense stress on them as they grapple with their decision:
