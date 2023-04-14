9 Things You Didn’t Know About Grimm’s David Giuntoli

American actor David Giuntoli is well-known for his work in television and film. He first came onto the scene as a model before he made the transition into acting. In fact, his TV debut came in 2003 when he appeared in an episode of Without a Trace. It didn’t stop there, he soon went on to feature in other shows like Nip/Tuck, Ghost Whisperer, and Grey’s Anatomy.
Perhaps his breakthrough and best-known role is in the TV show Grimm as Detective Nick Burkhardt. Needless to say, the actor has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here are some interesting facts about him.
1. He Is Married To His Grimm Co-star
Very often in showbiz, costars have sparks fly between them. Well, this was the case for David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch, who met on the set of Grimm in 2011. Perhaps it was due to their on-screen chemistry, as they played a couple in the show.
However, the pair kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time and only went public in 2014. By 2017, they got hitched and welcomed a daughter Vivian. Presently, the couple lives together in Washington.
2. David Giuntoli Is Hearing Impaired
This may not be evident since the star does his business as usual, but Giuntoli is deaf in one ear. He can’t hear at all in his left ear. As such, the actor often has to overcompensate with his right ear. That means he often has to properly position himself to hear what people say. Needless to say, he does it quite skillfully.
3. He Directed An Episode Of Grimm
It’s no secret that Grimm is David Giuntoli’s main claim to fame in more ways than one. Not only did he play the lead role on the show, but he actually directed an episode on the show. Titled, Oh Captain, My Captain, Season 6, Episode 3, happens to be one of the show’s highest-rated episodes. More recently, Giuntoli directed an episode of A Million Little Things in Season 4, Episode 18 of the show. The episode is titled Slipping.
4. He Auditioned To Be Superman
Though his Superman days are over, people were pretty much accustomed to seeing Henry Cavil play the role of the Kryptonian. However, there were quite a few people in the running to bag the role, David Giuntoli among them. The star was almost cast as Superman in Man of Steel, but he lost out to Henry Cavill. Needless to say, it would have been interesting to see what he brought to the role.
5. He Studied Finance In College
Acting wasn’t Giuntoli’s first career choice, in fact, it was quite far from it. The star actually studied finance when he was in college. Obviously, he wasn’t planning on using that degree, as he ended up pursuing acting instead. He moved to L.A. Where ended up working with the Echo Theater Company and studied under Christopher Fields. The actor went on to land roles in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Privileged.
6. David Giuntoli Isn’t A Fan Of Reality TV
A while before Giuntoli appeared on Grimm, he was on another popular TV show. The star was a contestant on the MTV reality competition, The Challenge. However, Giuntoli admitted that he’s not a fan of reality TV shows. He said, “I wouldn’t say that I was ever a fan of MTV. I was a guy on MTV“. Instead, the star prefers shows like Downton Abbey.
7. The Star Has Dual Citizenship
While Giuntoli is American, he also holds citizenship in another country. As is notable from his surname, the star has Italian roots and has an Italian passport to prove it. Even more, he speaks fluent Italian.
8. David Giuntoli Bought The Car He Drove In Grimm
Sometimes, actors take souvenirs to remember projects they’ve worked on — David Giuntoli is no different. When the show ended, he bought the 1989 Land Cruiser Nick Burkhardt drove on the show. He didn’t just buy it for show either, the star actually drives the car around.
9. He Is Allergic To Cats
Giuntoli’s Grimm character may be able to slay all sorts of creatures, but in real life, he’s quite allergic to cats. Nevertheless, he’s an animal lover to the core and even owns several pets. Needless to say, he’ll never be able to be a cat owner.
