David Boreanaz Reflects on Physical Strain and Career After SEAL Team Finale

SEAL Team star David Boreanaz has made it clear that his body is giving him signs it’s time to slow down.
Physically demanding scenes
My body just can’t do it anymore! he shares about why the seventh season of the Paramount+ military drama will be his last. Dedicated to portraying elite soldiers authentically meant no shortcuts. Boreanaz once directed a scene carrying a 250-lb stunt double on his back, exemplifying his dedication. Steve Tartalia confirmed in an interview that Boreanaz carried his 250-lb stunt double on set, showing intense physical effort.
Facing injuries and relentless filming
I take good care of myself, but it gets to a point where your body’s not moving like it used to… remarks Boreanaz.
The intensity often took a toll:
I’ve had four MRIs in the past four months, for my knees, hips, shoulders. It’s been quite a journey. Moreover, he recounts hitting a rock and twisting his ankle while filming. Despite these setbacks, Boreanaz pushed through filming, reflecting how he learned perseverance from SEALs who cope with severe injuries.
Impact on the military community
The show’s realistic portrayal has resonated deeply with Navy SEALs. As Boreanaz notes,
They thank me for the real representation, spotlighting how critical this connection has been both for him and the viewers.
An enduring career in television
The renowned actor has had a venerable journey spanning nearly three decades on screen. His prominent roles include starring as Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and opposite Emily Deschanel in Bones.
He reminisces on his time in television remarking,
I’ve done three series; it’s 20 years of television work—that’s a lot of hours!
An unforgettable character: Angel
Boreanaz is perhaps best known for playing Angel in both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off series Angel, firmly establishing him in pop culture.
On continuing work:
I have plans…, says Boreanaz, hinting at future endeavors while embodying a forward-focused work ethic and always being present. However, despite his readiness to rest post-SEAL Team, vacations seem fleeting for him as he admits,
Vacations are good until like the second day… then I’m bouncing my knees thinking about what we’re going to do next.
