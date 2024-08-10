David Boreanaz Expresses Interest in a Potential Bones Revival

David Boreanaz has left the door open for a possible Bones revival, piquing interest among die-hard fans of the series. Known for his portrayal of FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, Boreanaz recently revealed his enthusiasm for stepping back into Booth’s shoes.
I can be on a show and be blessed and fortunate to do something and then have a little bit of a break. And then, two weeks in, I don’t idle very well, and I have to be back on the set, said Boreanaz. His restlessness between projects only seems to fuel his eagerness for a return to the world of Bones.
A Glimpse Into Booth and Brennan’s Future
In an interview with Collider, Boreanaz spoke candidly about the possibility of revisiting the Jeffersonian crew, mentioning how fun it would be to see how their lives have evolved:
That’s something I would never decline to take on because it would be fun to see where Booth is and where Temperance Brennan is, and those other characters, especially their relationship and how it’s evolved over the years.
The prospect of catching up with Booth, Brennan (played by Emily Deschanel), and other beloved characters like Angela and Hodgins excites both fans and Boreanaz alike. The dynamic between Booth and Brennan remained one of the highlights of the series throughout its 12-season run.
Bones’ Influence on Crime Procedurals
The groundbreaking nature of Bones extended beyond its intriguing cases. Its blend of scientific rigor, character-driven storytelling, and clever humor set a precedent for future crime procedurals. The Fox series was noted for exploring forensic anthropology at a time when most crime dramas were steeped in traditional detective work.
Boreanaz commented on this unique aspect:
I think the series alone, for what it was at the time, was groundbreaking because it was a crime procedure done in a very, I wanna say, relationship-driven way and very character-driven and not so plot heavy. This pioneering approach helped define an era of TV where complex characters were given as much importance as intricate plots.
Emily Deschanel’s Post-Bones Endeavors
While Boreanaz entertains thoughts of a return, his co-star Emily Deschanel has also ventured into new projects post-Bones. She stars in the upcoming Netflix limited series Devil in Ohio as Midwestern psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis. Her involvement showcases her versatility beyond playing Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan.
The Legacy Lives On
While there are no confirmed plans for a revival yet, fans can still enjoy all 12 seasons of Bones currently streaming on Hulu. With its enduring legacy, David Boreanaz’s openness to revisiting Booth keeps hope alive that we might one day see more from the Jeffersonian team. In the meantime, viewers can reflect on how pivotal Bones was in shaping TV crime dramas as we know them.
