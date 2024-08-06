Darren Barnet and Sarah Ramos Join Chicago Med for Season 10

Gaffney Medical Center is set for fresh faces as Darren Barnet and Sarah Ramos join the cast of NBC’s Chicago Med for its highly anticipated tenth season. Fans can catch the first episode on Wednesday, September 25, at 8/7c on NBC.

The New Additions

Barnet, known for his standout roles in Never Have I Ever and Anyone But You, has been cast as Dr. Frost, a new physician bringing an edge to the show. Excitement is building as the audience anticipates the dynamics he’ll create among the team.

Barnet’s fame skyrocketed with his portrayal of Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. He surprised many when he revealed, They were like, ‘Hey, were you speaking in Japanese with our AD.? Do you mind if we make your character match what your real ethnicity is?’ I was like, I love that and that’s when Paxton Hall-Yoshida was born.

This isn’t Barnet’s first regular TV role; he also graced screens in This Is Us, where he portrayed young Jack Pearson.

Meet Sarah Ramos

Darren Barnet and Sarah Ramos Join Chicago Med for Season 10Sarah Ramos, known for her role in NBC’s Parenthood, joins as Dr. Caitlin Lenox. Ramos brings a wealth of experience, having started strong in her career by being nominated for several Young Artist Awards for her work in American Dreams.

A SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee member, Ramos’ industry involvement extends beyond acting. She tackled significant roles in series such as Private Practice and found acclaim in numerous film projects like Gone Hollywood.

A Fresh Start for Chicago Med

Dick Wolf’s long-running medical drama continues to attract top-tier talent. With fresh blood and thrilling storylines—the latest shake-ups promise to invigorate the One Chicago universe this fall.

