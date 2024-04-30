Who Is Darragh Hand? Meet Heartstopper Season 3 Actor

Alongside Peggy Carter actress Hayley Atwell, Darragh Hand will join the cast of Heartstopper when the series returns for season 3 in October 2024. While Atwell will play Nick Nelson’s aunt Diane, Hand will portray Michael Holden, a character in Alice Oseman’s first novel Solitaire. With the Netflix series, the actor is well-positioned to showcase his talent to a wider audience. If the upcoming season becomes as successful as the previous installments, Hand’s career will be ushered to a new height, perhaps his breakthrough in the competitive industry.
When Oseman unveiled Hand to the Heartstopper fandom, she swore he was the perfect actor for the role. How he would interpret the role remains to be seen, but the Heartstopper creator is convinced Darragh Hand would do justice to the character she described as “a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition.” Per Oseman, finding an actor who channeled Michael from the books was challenging. “But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts… (he) perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori Spring. I can’t wait for you to meet Michael in season 3,” added Oseman.
Darragh Hand Is A Budding Actor Of Jamaican And Irish Descent
Born in England to a Jamaican father and an Irish mother, Darragh Hand attended the University of West London’s College of Music. Being one of the leading performing arts institutions in the United Kingdom, it’s safe to conclude Hand is a competent actor. While he’s barely getting started, he has featured in several notable productions on stage and on screen.
Hand describes himself as a generous and reliable actor. As a performer, he hopes to break new ground while challenging certain status quo in the industry. “I aspire to be an actor that pushes the boundaries of what we consider normal by challenging social and racial constraints that are… outdated,” reads his profile on Spotlight Showcase.
He’s Building An Impressive Resume On Stage
Although the Jamaican-Irish actor is on the verge of a breakout role, he’s demonstrated the depth of his talent with several stage roles. He performed in Danusia Samal’s Bangers in various community venues across London and then at Soho Theatre. Darragh Hand has also performed at London’s Pleasance Theatre, where he played Jake in Henry Madd’s two-hander The Land of Lost Content. He was also a lead performer in the Glyndebourne touring opera production of L’amant anonyme (The Anonymous Lover).
His most notable stage roles thus far are in Ryan Calais Cameron’s For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy and James Graham’s Dear England. The former premiered in October 2021 at the New Diorama Theatre in London where it ran for weeks before moving to the Royal Court Theatre. Production again moved to the West End theatres in 2023 and reached Westminster’s Garrick Theatre in late February 2024. Alongside other actors, Darragh Hand’s performance earned him a nomination for Olivier’s Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
In Dear England, the up-and-coming actor plays Marcus Rashford, an English professional soccer star who plays for the England national team and Manchester United in the Premier League. The play premiered in June 2023 at the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain to rave reviews. Dear England also ran at West End’s Prince Edward Theatre, picking up multiple nominations for coveted awards. It won Best New Play at the 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards, among other prestigious recognition.
Darragh Hand Debuted On Screen In 2009
Playing Michael Holden might earn Darragh Hand wider recognition but it wouldn’t be his first screen appearance. He debuted on-screen as Arthur’s Helper in Wake Wood, a 2009 Irish horror thriller directed by David Keating. His only movie role thus far, the film stars Aidan Gillen alongside Eva Birthistle and Timothy Spall. His television debut came over a decade later as Kai Locke in Silent Witness, a British Crime drama created by Nigel McCrery.
Hand appeared in two episodes of the BBC series — “Star: Part 1” and “Star: Part 2.” Also in 2023, the actor played Leo in the “Dead Like You” episode of Russell Lewis’ Grace, a crime drama starring John Simm, Richie Campbell, and Brad Morrison. In all, Darragh Hand has a long way to go if he must become an accomplished screen actor. With Heartstopper Season 3, he’s set to begin the audacious journey to stardom. Check out everything you need to know about Heartstopper Season 3.