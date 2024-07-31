Dante’s Plea to Sonny Sparks Major Showdowns in General Hospital

It’s going to be another thrilling week on General Hospital as the calendar turns to August in Port Charles. For those who may have missed out on last week’s intense developments, here’s a comprehensive rundown of what’s ahead from July 29-August 2, highlighted by Soap Opera News.
Dante Pleads with Sonny
On Monday, July 29, passion runs high as Dante pleads with Sonny. This scene promises to be emotional as we observe the complexities within Sonny’s immediate circle. Meanwhile, Carly receives an unexpected offer and Jason pays a visit to the PCPD. The family tension builds as Alexis addresses an important matter with Kristina.
Carly’s Day in Court
Tuesday, July 30 brings pivotal moments with Carly’s day in court. Emotions boil over as tensions escalate between Sonny and John. On another front, Anna stumbles upon a shocking discovery while Nina expresses gratitude to Willow. Additionally, Alexis offers counsel to Molly.
Anna Shares a Theory with Jason
The middle of the week, Wednesday, July 31, sees Sonny refusing reason. In another development, Anna shares an intriguing theory with Jason while Ava receives unsettling news. The family dynamics are also tested as Kristina and Molly hash things out. John decides to make a persuasive offer.
Alexis on the Spot
Thursday, August 1 places Alexis in an uncomfortable position as she’s put on the spot by more challenging circumstances. Molly leans on Sam for support while Brook Lynn pitches an idea to Blaze. Tensions flare dramatically when Sonny lashes out and Kristina, in a fit of rage, goes on a warpath. Trina witnesses something astonishing.
Dante Makes an Arrest
The action-packed week wraps up on Friday, August 2 with Josslyn springing into action. Perhaps one of the most gripping moments comes when Dante makes an arrest, showcasing his unwavering duty even under familial pressure.
This week is undoubtedly set for tempestuous revelations and heated confrontations that could reshape relationships forever. Don’t miss out as all eyes turn to these dramatic events unfolding in Port Charles.
