Danielle Larracuente: Biography Of The Hollywood Rising Star

Raised by two police officers, Danielle Larracuente grew up admiring her Latin community and yearned for better representation of her people in the movie industry. Thus, playing Latin LAPD officer Paulina Calderon in the popular television series Bosch: Legacy is one of her best career moments. In her acting career that spans over two decades, Larracuente has garnered credits across the stage, television, and film.
The American actress is also known for her roles in such projects as Station 19 (2022), Quantum Leap (2022), and Jennifer Lopez’s film This Is Me… Now (2024). In addition to building a robust acting career, Danielle Larracuente invests in her passion for women’s empowerment, promoting civil rights and the Latino community. Keep reading to learn more about the Bosch: Legacy actress.
Danielle Larracuente Was Born In New York
Of Puerto Rican descent and American nationality, Danielle was born in Cortlandt Manor, Westchester, New York. She was born to Puerto Rican parents, Israel Larracuente Jr. and Carmen D. Sabater who exposed her to Puerto Rican and American culture. As retired NYPD officers, Larracuente’s parents have no link to the entertainment industry. Nevertheless, they supported her passion for the performing arts from a young age.
Danielle Larracuente grew up with three brothers. However, she is the only member of her family in the spotlight. While Larracuente knew she wanted to become an actress at an early age, she gave other career fields a chance to be sure. Larracuente studied Cosmetology and worked in a nail salon after getting her license. She later returned to school for a BSc in Psychology and practiced at a treatment center for one year before her passion for acting pulled her back.
Danielle Larracuente Began Her Career as a Child Star
While she gained prominence later in her career, Danielle Larracuente has been in the spotlight since she was four. She began her journey to fame in print work before landing her first major commercial. The next few years saw her appear in more commercials and plays. Larracuente was nine years old when she was cast in the starring role of Young Nala in Lion King on Broadway (2001), officially launching her acting career.
In 2003, Danielle Larracuente played an uncredited role as a Latin girl on Saturday Night Live with Jimmy Fallon. At 15 years of age, Larracuente and her mother moved to Los Angeles, California, to give her acting career a better chance. Subsequently, she made guest appearances on television shows such as ER (2006) and Without a Trace (2009). She also played minor roles in a few films, including Boulevard Zen (2009), Maria My Love (2011), and Model Minority (2012).
She Returned To Acting After a Long Break
After her appearance in Model Minority, Danielle Larracuente took some time off to focus on getting her cosmetology license and BSc in Psychology. She also became a mother during this time and worked in a treatment center before returning to the screen in 2018. From 2018 to 2020, Larracuente played a recurring role as Chela on Vida and guest starred on NCIS and Home Economics, the next year.
Larracuente had a busy year in 2022, appearing in many notable television series, including iCarly as Elaine, This Is Us as Laila, Good Trouble as Victoria, Station 19 as Liz, and Quantum Leap as Angela. She also scored a recurring role on Bosch: Legacy, playing Officer Paulina Calderon from 2022 to 2023. Other notable roles credited to her include Luce in Minsky (2022), Rose in Yasuke: Descendents (2023), Amanda on Snowfall (2023), Nora Diaz on Magnum P.I. (2023), and Becca Eason on Chicago Med (2024).
Danielle Larracuente Has a Son
While taking a break from acting, Danielle Larracuente welcomed her first child, a son named Benson. She has not been open about the father of her child and doesn’t post her love life on social media. However, she doesn’t shy away from sharing priceless moments with her son on Instagram. Little Benson graduated from kindergarten in 2023, making his mother proud.
Danielle Larracuente's son has joined her in the acting business. He played young Michael Corleone Blanco on the miniseries Griselda alongside Sofia Vergara. While she is in charge of his career at this stage, Larracuente allows her son to choose what he wants to audition for. She credits him for inspiring her to return to acting in 2019. "I told myself I can't tell him to follow his dreams if I don't follow my dreams," she said during an interview.