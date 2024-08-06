Danielle Fishel Reflects on Cory and Topanga’s Boy Meets World Wedding

Danielle Fishel would not have had her and Ben Savage’s characters make it to the altar on Boy Meets World if she had the choice.
The Podcast Revelation
In a recent episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, select fans had the chance to pose their burning questions to the cast. One fan asked hosts and former stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle what they would change about the show. Fishel responded with an unexpected revelation.
I don’t think I would have Cory (Savage) and Topanga (Fishel) get married, admitted Fishel. She elaborated that while she would still want them to be together, the wedding might not have been necessary at that point in the series.
A Different Path for Cory and Topanga
Fishel suggested that the characters could have gone through the planning process but ultimately decided it wasn’t the right time for them to marry.
Maybe we just save the marriage aspect for the end of the show and not spend the last full year of the show married, she said. This idea hints at a series arc which would allow more exploration of their relationship before taking on such a significant commitment.
Writer’s Dilemma
The former actress explained her perspective, detailing how after her character married Cory, the writers had to devise new ways to raise stakes in their relationship.
I remember not loving those stakes. It felt like we could have gotten more mileage out of them being together but not yet married.
Fan-Favorite Characters
Will Friedle, who portrayed Eric Matthews on the show, shared his take as well. He voiced his desire to keep early fan-favorite character Stuart Minkus, played by Lee Norris. Friedle believed this character brought significant comedic value and fostered a dynamic group dynamic among Fishel, Strong, Norris, and Savage’s characters.
There was so much comedy to be mined there and the relationship between the four of them as a group, as a friend group,… I think they missed an awful lot of funny by getting rid of Lee.
A ‘Hot Take’
This view was seconded by Rider Strong, who also praised Norris’s acting abilities while noting that keeping another beloved actor around longer—Anthony Tyler Quinn who played Jonathan Turner from 1994 until 1997—could have contributed to making later seasons feel
more grounded.
