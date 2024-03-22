Daniela Melchior: Where You Know the ‘Road House’ Actress From?

The Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior successfully transitioned from Portuguese television to Hollywood movies. Born in Almada, Setúbal, Portugal, on November 1, 1996, Melchior has always wanted to be an actress, with dreams of winning an Oscar. Her journey to stardom began as an adolescent when she enrolled to study Theater.
Fast-forward to the 2020s, Daniela Melchior has starred in a DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. In 2024, Melchior joins the cast of the remake of the 1989 movie Road House. Released on March 21, 2024, here are Daniela Melchior’s movies, from which you probably recognize the Road House actress.
The Suicide Squad (2021)
James Gunn’s 2021 superhero movie The Suicide Squad was the director’s first project in the DCEU. With a screenplay written by Gunn, The Suicide Squad was created as a standalone sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad. Daniela Melchior joined the star-studded ensemble cast, portraying the comic supervillain Cleo Cazo/Ratcatcher 2. Melchior’s Ratcatcher significantly differs from the comic character. Although in the comics, Ratcatcher was male, Melchior’s version shared the villain’s abilities. Interestingly, the comics’ metahuman Ratcatcher was originally from Portugal, making Melchior’s version more realistic as his daughter.
Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits Cleo Cazo in The Suicide Squad because of her powers and superhuman abilities to communicate and control rats. Daniela Melchior co-starred alongside Idris Elba (Robert DuBois/Bloodsport), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), John Cena (Christopher Smith/Peacemaker), Sylvester Stallone (Nanaue/King Shark), Alice Braga (Sol Soria), David Dastmalchian (Abner Krill/Polka-Dot Man), Joel Kinnaman (Colonel Rick Flag), and Pete Davidson (Richard “Dick” Hertz/Blackguard). Released theatrically in August 2021, The Suicide Squad was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and bombed at the Box Office.
Marlowe (2022)
Daniela Melchior was one of the supporting cast in Neil Jordan’s neo-noir crime thriller Marlowe (2022). It was Melchior’s only acting project in 2022, and she was cast as Lynn Peterson. Her character is the sister of the killed Nico Peterson, who was killed in place of his lookalike. Although Melchior didn’t have much screen time, she stole every scene she was in. When Lynn became a threat to the conspirators, she was kidnapped, raped, and killed. Although Marlowe bombed at the Box Office and received mostly negative reviews, it’s one movie film audiences should remember the actress, Daniela Melchior.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
Appearing in at least one film every year, Daniela Melchior’s movies crossed the billion-dollar gross mark with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With James Gunn as director, it became the second time Melchior worked with Gunn. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was an all-round success, with positive reviews and financial profitability. However, despite box office earnings of $845.6 million, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 failed to outperform its predecessor.
Although it didn’t meet expectations, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2023 and became Daniela Melchior’s highest-grossing movie. However, unlike in the DCEU, Melchior was cast in a minor role as Ura, the receptionist at Orgocorp. With her character costumed as red-skinned, yellow-eyed, and with a Bob-style haircut, many viewers may not have recognized Ura as Daniela Melchior. Although the character only appeared in a short screen time, as the receptionist at Orgocorp, viewers would easily remember the character.
Fast X (2023)
2023 was an exceptionally busy year for Daniela Melchior as she appeared in town big-budget movies. Coincidentally, all three movies she starred in had theatrical releases in May 2023. With their release dates, Fast X was Melchior’s last movie of 2023. Produced on a $340 million budget, Fast X grossed $714.6 million. Although the eleventh installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X was the first time Daniela Melchior was joining the franchise.
Melchior was cast as Isabel Neves, a skilled Brazilian street racer. Isabel is also introduced as Elena Reeves’ (Dom’s former girlfriend) sister and Little B’s aunt. Although not the highest-grossing film in the franchise, Fast X finished the year as the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2023. It also became Daniela Melchior’s second highest-grossing movie of her career. If you remember Daniela Melchior from these movies, here’s more about the cast of Road House (2024).