Daniel Radcliffe: What Has Our Favorite Childhood Star Been Up To

Harry Potter star Daniel Jacob Radcliffe is an English actor who skyrocketed to fame at age 12 when he stepped into his iconic role of Harry Potter from the silver-screen adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s novels. Over the course of ten years, he became a fan-favorite for his work as Potter in all eight Harry Potter films, and with the final installment Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 which wrapped up in 2011, it’s safe to say that it’s been a long time since the last Harry Potter film. So, that raises the question: What has our favorite childhood star been up to lately?
Radcliffe’s career certainly didn’t end with the Harry Potter Franchise, the actor has gone on to star in various blockbuster films such as Kill Your Darlings, the horror film The Woman In Black, the fascinating comedy-crime film Now You See Me 2. The actor also joined the cast of the 2020 Netflix special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, he played a small role as Kimmy Schmit’s husband alongside Ellie Kemper, the star of the show. In 2022, the actor was on a roll as he starred in The Lost City, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and he even went on to star in an off-broadway production, Merrily We Roll Along — let’s see what more our favorite childhood star has been up to!
Daniel Radcliffe Recently Starred In a TV Show Called ‘Miracle Workers’ Which Ended In 2023
Miracle Workers starring Daniel Radcliffe is an American comedy television series created by Simon Rich. The first season which premiered in 2019 is partly based on Simon Rich’s novel What In God’s Name, it follows heavenly office workers who must do all they can to prevent the apocalypse. Daniel Radcliffe starred alongside Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and the rest of the main cast members who played four different characters in the span of four seasons. This worked because the entire premise of the show rested heavily on its ability to jump between different storylines, settings, and historical periods over the course of four seasons.
Miracle Workers Season 1 starred Radcliffe as Craig Bog, a low-level angel in charge of handling humanity’s prayers.His character teams up with Eliza played by Geraldine Viswanathan to prevent Earth’s destruction while God, their boss, played by Steve Buscem, is more focused on his hobbies. By Miracle Workers Season 2, there’s a new storyline set in the Dark Ages, and this time, Daniel Radcliffe plays Prince Chauncley. In Miracle Workers Season 3 and Season 4 respectively, Radcliffe goes on to play Reverend Ezeikel Brown and then, Sid, a new wasteland hire trying to find a normal life in Boomtown. The show has been described as underrated because of its innate ability to pair up comedy and a distinct storyline together. However, unfortunately, the show was canceled in 2023, after four seasons.
Both Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Have Lately Been In a Feud With Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling
To understand the infamous feud between J.K. Rowling and the Harry Potter stars, you’ll have to trace your steps back to 2018, when Rowling was first criticized for liking a tweet that described trans women as “men in dresses.” Fast forward to 2020 where Rowling published a statement about her views on trans rights. The author went on to state that, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.” Her comments caused a stir among Harry Potter fans, activists, and Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson.
Daniel Radcliffe spoke out by stating that, “Transgender women are women.” He also apologized to fans of the Harry Potter franchise who were hurt by the comments made. Speeding right ahead, J.K. Rowling recently responded to a tweet about Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, she suggested that she won’t be forgiving the actors anytime soon for going against her views on trans rights.
He Is All Set To Star In An Upcoming Film ‘Batso’ Alongside Ethan Hawke
Daniel Radcliffe keeps going above and beyond in every project he stars in, and his upcoming film Batso will be no different. Batso is based on a true story about a trio of climbers in the early 1970s who took on a challenging route up the wall of El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park. The film stars Ethan Hawke as Warren “Batso” Harding, while Daniel Radcliffe takes on the role of Dean Caldwell, and Jessica Beil will play the role of Beryl Knauth. The story takes a look at the true life events of the first climbers to go through a seemingly difficult route called “The wall of early morning light.” Or as it is famously known, the El Capitan route.
Daniel Radcliffe’s Post-Harry Potter Era Has Been Exciting For The Actor
Daniel Radcliffe has gone on to star in several movies and TV shows since the Harry Potter franchise came to an end. The actor has gone on to play one exciting role after another — In 2013, he starred in Kill Your Darlings, a romantic thriller where he played an American poet, Allen Ginsberg. In 2011, he was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album in How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, and by 2023, he bagged an Emmy nomination and a Critics Choice Awards nomination for his brilliant performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
For Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter was his claim to fame, but he didn’t stop there. The actor has gone on to deliver a long list of stellar and surprising performances that are outside the box of his famous role as Harry Potter. He’s also looking to become a director soon That’s right! Radcliffe has written a screenplay, and he hopes this will be his first film as a director. The details for this film are still under wraps! Check out these top 10 films by Daniel Radcliffe that you need to watch!