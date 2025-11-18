50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

When designing a product, designers aim to make it functional and, if possible, visually appealing as well. But, let’s be real, that doesn’t always happen. Sometimes it feels like they just run with the first idea that pops into their head—whether it works or not!
Today, we’ve rounded up some truly awful designs from the internet to show you that just because something can be made, doesn’t mean it should be. These design fails are so bad, they even seem dangerous. Keep scrolling and prepare to cringe, Pandas!
#1 A Pop-Up In My Car Telling Me The Dangers Of Taking My Eyes Off The Road, Causes Me To Take My Eyes Off The Road
It literally came on whilst I was driving!
Image source: JakeTee
#2 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder
Image source: pcjcusaa1636
#3 If You Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn’t Efficient Enough, Here’s An Idea
Image source: etthat
#4 A Rental Car That Depends On You Having Cell Data To Be Able To Run
Image source: kari_paul
#5 The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Sun’s Path Into The Grass
Image source: ExtraGooseGrease
#6 Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled
Due to flooding, water got into the mechanism and short circuited it. It raised the platform and this was the result.
Image source: Aoibh120
#7 Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye Stab In The Morning
Image source: CosmeBuzzanito
#8 And I Thought Tide Pods Looked Like Candy
Image source: hybridtheory1331
#9 My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This
Image source: bobmarno
#10 A Banana Slide That Trains Your Determination. If You Get Lost, Your Crotch Will Die
Image source: DonnySRT-10
#11 This Packaging Seems Dangerous
Image source: felixbeaudrydesigner
#12 Our Municipality Finally Made Bike Lanes For Us
Image source: sarsina
#13 Bicycle Lane In Paris. The Two White Bumps Are Nearly Invisible Because Of The Paint Camouflaging Them
Image source: blacksun89
#14 This Hair Dryer Melts Its Own Casing
Image source: Jovak_
#15 My Cat Just Trapped Me In The Bathroom By Opening A Drawer
Image source: LaztheFox
#16 The Outlet Is Less Than A Foot Away From The Shower And Is Inside The Curtain. Is This Safe?
Image source: Bigger-Chip
#17 This Sign In A Hotel Elevator Is A Little Hard To Read
Image source: testsubject1137
#18 Removing One Blade Will Definitely Make The Fan Work
Image source: DaNewestGurl
#19 The Entrance To Our Apartment In Berlin
Image source: TurkMcGill
#20 Stoplights In Lake Tahoe Filled With Snow Due To Not Having The Bottom Cut Out To Prevent Snow Accumulation
Image source: Worst_Username_Evar
#21 This Kid-Friendly Hand Sanitizer Package. Looks Like One Of Those Apple Sauce Things, No?
Image source: dank_memed
#22 A Very Useful Ramp
Image source: Ki_ro
#23 Why Are Hotels Like This?
Image source: shailla131
#24 I’m No Architect, But I Think The Design Needs More Bolts
Image source: mark_s
#25 Just A Matter Of Time
Image source: WhosBarryBadrinath
#26 A Late Night Bathroom Emergency May Become A Real Trip To The Emergency Room
Image source: msnoodlecup
#27 The Electrical Outlet From Hell
Image source: UnfinishedProjects
#28 This Back Road Near My House
Image source: esteban_agpa
#29 A Plastic Vent Cover For An Industrial-Strength Heater
Image source: JohnnyCharles
#30 New Windshield Completely Blocks Out Red Lights
Image source: Pielacine
#31 The Road Planners Must Really Hate Cyclists
Image source: progopis
#32 The Most Unsafe And Dangerous Design Feature I’ve Seen In A Hotel
Image source: Rougmeister
#33 I Hope The Electrician Knows The Sprinkler Schedule
Image source: Augustom11
#34 This Is Just A Plastic Toy, And Not Candy
Image source: cylemmulo
#35 Handicap-Accessible, On The Way Down Maybe…?
Image source: delangle
#36 One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely
Image source: Jonlevy93
#37 They Tried To Accommodate Blind People But Failed To See The Problem With This Design
Image source: kerver2
#38 This Bench. Where I Live It’s Very Hot, And It’s Impossible To Sit In This Park
Image source: RocketSmash9000
#39 I Can Hear This Image
Image source: 12welveCreations
#40 What Can Go Wrong If We Put The Power Button Next To The Most Used Key? Great Idea, HP Envy
Image source: Sehrengiz
#41 I Can’t Be The Only One Who Thinks That This Looks Like Protein Powder
Image source: wuzzle98
#42 Because Who Cares About Fire Safety, Right?
Image source: th3rstyle
#43 Almost Pulled A Michael Scott While Delivering Groceries Today
Image source: CrumpetLovin
#44 This Soldering Iron Has A Screw On The Handle Directly Connected To The Heat Source. It Was A Burning Surprise To Say The Least
Image source: stim_jerling
#45 A Bench At A Metro Station
Image source: Ryuj1san
#46 Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°C
Image source: unfederica
#47 Cherry On Top Of The Road
Image source: bdrnglm
#48 This Dangerous Bike Lane I Came Across While Biking
Image source: TTwerty
#49 This Power Plug Is Connected Exactly On The Opposite Side Of The Shower
Image source: demonic_eel
#50 Looks Really Safe
Image source: Altruistic-Ferret835
