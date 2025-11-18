50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

by

When designing a product, designers aim to make it functional and, if possible, visually appealing as well. But, let’s be real, that doesn’t always happen. Sometimes it feels like they just run with the first idea that pops into their head—whether it works or not!

Today, we’ve rounded up some truly awful designs from the internet to show you that just because something can be made, doesn’t mean it should be. These design fails are so bad, they even seem dangerous. Keep scrolling and prepare to cringe, Pandas!

#1 A Pop-Up In My Car Telling Me The Dangers Of Taking My Eyes Off The Road, Causes Me To Take My Eyes Off The Road

It literally came on whilst I was driving!

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: JakeTee

#2 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: pcjcusaa1636

#3 If You Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn’t Efficient Enough, Here’s An Idea

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: etthat

#4 A Rental Car That Depends On You Having Cell Data To Be Able To Run

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: kari_paul

#5 The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Sun’s Path Into The Grass

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: ExtraGooseGrease

#6 Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled

Due to flooding, water got into the mechanism and short circuited it. It raised the platform and this was the result.

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Aoibh120

#7 Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye Stab In The Morning

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: CosmeBuzzanito

#8 And I Thought Tide Pods Looked Like Candy

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: hybridtheory1331

#9 My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: bobmarno

#10 A Banana Slide That Trains Your Determination. If You Get Lost, Your Crotch Will Die

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: DonnySRT-10

#11 This Packaging Seems Dangerous

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: felixbeaudrydesigner

#12 Our Municipality Finally Made Bike Lanes For Us

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: sarsina

#13 Bicycle Lane In Paris. The Two White Bumps Are Nearly Invisible Because Of The Paint Camouflaging Them

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: blacksun89

#14 This Hair Dryer Melts Its Own Casing

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Jovak_

#15 My Cat Just Trapped Me In The Bathroom By Opening A Drawer

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: LaztheFox

#16 The Outlet Is Less Than A Foot Away From The Shower And Is Inside The Curtain. Is This Safe?

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Bigger-Chip

#17 This Sign In A Hotel Elevator Is A Little Hard To Read

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: testsubject1137

#18 Removing One Blade Will Definitely Make The Fan Work

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: DaNewestGurl

#19 The Entrance To Our Apartment In Berlin

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: TurkMcGill

#20 Stoplights In Lake Tahoe Filled With Snow Due To Not Having The Bottom Cut Out To Prevent Snow Accumulation

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Worst_Username_Evar

#21 This Kid-Friendly Hand Sanitizer Package. Looks Like One Of Those Apple Sauce Things, No?

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: dank_memed

#22 A Very Useful Ramp

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Ki_ro

#23 Why Are Hotels Like This?

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: shailla131

#24 I’m No Architect, But I Think The Design Needs More Bolts

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: mark_s

#25 Just A Matter Of Time

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: WhosBarryBadrinath

#26 A Late Night Bathroom Emergency May Become A Real Trip To The Emergency Room

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: msnoodlecup

#27 The Electrical Outlet From Hell

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: UnfinishedProjects

#28 This Back Road Near My House

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: esteban_agpa

#29 A Plastic Vent Cover For An Industrial-Strength Heater

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: JohnnyCharles

#30 New Windshield Completely Blocks Out Red Lights

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Pielacine

#31 The Road Planners Must Really Hate Cyclists

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: progopis

#32 The Most Unsafe And Dangerous Design Feature I’ve Seen In A Hotel

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Rougmeister

#33 I Hope The Electrician Knows The Sprinkler Schedule

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Augustom11

#34 This Is Just A Plastic Toy, And Not Candy

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: cylemmulo

#35 Handicap-Accessible, On The Way Down Maybe…?

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: delangle

#36 One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Jonlevy93

#37 They Tried To Accommodate Blind People But Failed To See The Problem With This Design

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: kerver2

#38 This Bench. Where I Live It’s Very Hot, And It’s Impossible To Sit In This Park

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: RocketSmash9000

#39 I Can Hear This Image

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: 12welveCreations

#40 What Can Go Wrong If We Put The Power Button Next To The Most Used Key? Great Idea, HP Envy

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Sehrengiz

#41 I Can’t Be The Only One Who Thinks That This Looks Like Protein Powder

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: wuzzle98

#42 Because Who Cares About Fire Safety, Right?

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: th3rstyle

#43 Almost Pulled A Michael Scott While Delivering Groceries Today

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: CrumpetLovin

#44 This Soldering Iron Has A Screw On The Handle Directly Connected To The Heat Source. It Was A Burning Surprise To Say The Least

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: stim_jerling

#45 A Bench At A Metro Station

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Ryuj1san

#46 Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°C

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: unfederica

#47 Cherry On Top Of The Road

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: bdrnglm

#48 This Dangerous Bike Lane I Came Across While Biking

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: TTwerty

#49 This Power Plug Is Connected Exactly On The Opposite Side Of The Shower

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: demonic_eel

#50 Looks Really Safe

50 Designers Who Should Be Fired For Designing Something So Idiotically Dangerous

Image source: Altruistic-Ferret835

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Bizarre Favorite Animal? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Create These Paintings To Show The Beauty Of Abandoned Places (37 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
People Are Horrified Over This Enormous ‘Human-Sized’ Bat
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Famous Friends? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
5 Comics About Girlhood Quirks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pregnant Woman Opposes Wedding Dress Code for Her Health, Making Bride-To-Be Furious
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.