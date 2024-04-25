British actor Dan Stevens was born on October 10, 1982, in Croydon, London, United Kingdom. From a young age, Stevens had a profound love for acting, which ultimately led him to pursue formal training at the prestigious National Youth Theatre of Great Britain. His dedication and passion for the craft quickly propelled him to success in the UK, with his breakout role in the acclaimed period drama series Downton Abbey.
Stevens’ versatility and talent have since caught the attention of Hollywood, allowing him to transition seamlessly into big-budget, blockbuster movies. With his impressive range and ability to captivate audiences with his performances, Dan Stevens has solidified his status as a talented and sought-after actor on both sides of the Atlantic. As his name continues to ascend with the release of the horror movie Abigail, here’s our pick of his 5 best roles.
5. Beauty and the Beast as Beast (2017)
The 2017 live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast follows the story of Belle, a young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle in exchange for the freedom of her father. As Belle learns to look beyond the Beast’s exterior and see the kind heart and soul within, a beautiful love story unfolds. In this film, Dan Stevens portrays the Beast, who is masked by intricate effects and prosthetics.
Despite being hidden beneath layers of makeup, Stevens’ raw talent shines through with his commanding voice and mannerisms. He delivers a brooding performance of the conflicted yet intelligent character, who transforms from being self-centered to learning how to love and ultimately breaking the curse that binds him. Stevens’ portrayal adds great depth and a range of emotions to the character, making him a standout in the enchanting tale of Beauty and the Beast.
Watch Beauty and the Beast on Disney+
4. Downton Abbey as Matthew Crawley (2010-2012)
After years of honing his craft in British television, Dan Stevens landed the breakout role of Matthew Crawley in the critically acclaimed period drama series Downton Abbey. As the distant relative and heir to the wealthy Crawley family, Matthew initially comes across as arrogant and aloof, owing to his affluent background. However, Stevens’ portrayal of the character reveals a deeply nuanced and layered performance.
Despite his initial demeanor, Matthew quickly establishes himself as a humble and practical man with a strong sense of duty and compassion. Stevens effortlessly showcases the character’s growth and development throughout the series, endearing viewers to Matthew as he navigates the complexities of life and love within the aristocratic world of Downton Abbey. Stevens’ character quickly became a fan favorite on the show and his fame was subsequently elevated to new levels. So, this made his departure all the more shocking. When asked why he killed off Matthew Crawley, writer Julian Fellowes told The Express “I didn’t have a choice.” The decision to leave the show actually came down to Dan Stevens, who wanted to leverage his new fame to explore different roles.
Watch Downton Abbey on Netflix
3. Legion as David Haller (2017-2019)
The TV show Legion follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man who discovers that he is not just a regular mutant, but an Omega Level mutant with unimaginable powers. Portrayed by the talented Dan Stevens, David is burdened with dissociative identity disorder, with each of his personalities possessing their own distinct and formidable abilities. Stevens delivers an exceptional performance as he navigates the complexities of playing a character with such a multi-faceted persona. David struggles to balance his extraordinary mutant powers with the challenges of living with mental illness, creating a captivating and dynamic portrayal that showcases Stevens’ range as an actor. Through his nuanced and compelling performance, Stevens shines in bringing to life the inner turmoil and conflict of a complex man striving to find his place in the world amidst the chaos of his powers and his mind.
2. Abigail as Frank (2024)
Abigail follows a group of criminals who kidnap a young girl under the order of a criminal mastermind. Given fake names, a stocked bar full of alcohol, their mission seems fairly simple – babysit the young ballerina until her wealthy father pays out the ransom. However, things do not go to plan when she reveals herself to be a blood-thirsty and seemingly unstoppable vampire.
In the movie, Dan Stevens portrays “Frank” (or so he has been named). Revealing himself as an ex-cop, Frank has a layer of intrigue that shrouds his aura throughout, making the viewers wonder if they can trust him. With his oozing charm and broodiness, Dan Stevens pulls off the complex role with ease, transcending from a mysterious criminal who is in way over his head to a fierce fighter of the undead. Once again, Stevens proves his faculty to lead a star-studded movie, delivering a complex blend of menace, intensity and dark comedy.
1. The Guest as David (2014)
Adam Wingard‘s 2014 movie, The Guest, follows the story of a mysterious and charismatic ex-soldier, David Collins, portrayed by Dan Stevens, who arrives at the Peterson family’s doorstep claiming to be a friend of their deceased son. As he ingratiates himself with the unsuspecting family, it becomes clear that David’s intentions are far from benevolent. This thriller marked Dan Stevens’ introduction to American audiences following his departure from Downton Abbey.
In a weighty role that delves into themes of PTSD and manipulation, Stevens delivers a standout performance as he brings a slick presence and a dynamic mix of ferocity and dark humor to the character of David. Through his nuanced portrayal, Stevens captivates audiences with a chilling and magnetic presence that showcases his versatility as an actor. The Guest solidified Stevens as a talent to watch in Hollywood, showcasing his range and talent beyond the confines of period dramas. Want to read more about Dan Stevens? Read about his role in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.