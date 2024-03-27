Dan + Shay Secure Madison Curbelo for The Voice Playoffs with Playoff Pass

Madison Curbelo’s Bilingual Battle Round Triumph
Madison Curbelo’s bilingual performance on The Voice left the audience and judges in awe. With a mix of Spanish and English, Madison and Kyle Schuesler’s rendition of “Lucky (Suerte)” was met with a standing ovation, capturing the hearts of everyone in the room.
Chance Predicts a Steal and Urges Playoff Pass Use
I’m going to be super honest, both of you guys could win the entire competition, Chance the Rapper proclaimed, hinting at the potential for John Legend to steal Kyle. He suggested that Dan + Shay should use their Playoff Pass immediately to secure Madison’s place on their team.
Dan + Shay’s Strategic Playoff Pass Move
In a strategic turn, Dan + Shay utilized their singular Playoff Pass to retain Madison Curbelo. Shay Mooney expressed his admiration for Kyle learning Spanish, stating,
For him to really step up like that to learn Spanish for this performance just shows how badly he wants it. However, it was Madison who ultimately received their vote of confidence.
A Second Shot at Stardom for Madison
You radiate light and joy, said Shay Mooney, reflecting on Madison’s performance. After turning all four chairs this season, Madison revealed her return to The Voice, following an unsuccessful attempt in season 20. Her growth and newfound confidence were evident as she secured her place in the Playoffs.
Other Noteworthy Performances
Other standout performances included Olivia Rubini and Jackie Romeo’s powerful rendition of “Edge of Seventeen”, which led to a steal from Team Legend. Meanwhile, Josh Sanders and Donny Van Slee impressed with their guitar skills during their battle.
Dan + Shay: A Decade of Chart-Topping Success
Dan + Shay have come a long way since forming their duo a decade ago. With over 10 billion global streams, 46 RIAA certifications, and nine No. 1 singles on country radio, they’ve made history as the first artists to win the Grammy for best country duo/group performance three times consecutively.
