Dan Rather Set to Rejoin CBS News After 18 Years

Reflective Reunion at CBS
After almost two decades, Dan Rather, the veteran news anchor whose career was tumultuously interrupted, is slated to make a significant return to CBS News. This reunion, marking 18 years since he last appeared on the network, will feature on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning.
In a revealing session with Lee Cowan, Rather discusses his impactful tenure at CBS and the broader scope of his journalism career. This interview coincides closely with the premiere of ‘Rather’, a documentary that delves into his storied career, set to debut on Netflix.
The Turbulent Times at CBS
Dan Rather’s departure from CBS was shrouded in controversy following a disputed report on President George W. Bush’s military service aired in 2004. The piece, which turned out to be based on unauthenticated documents, led to Rather stepping down from his role and eventually leaving the network by 2006.
Without apology or explanation, I miss CBS, Rather noted in an interview that aired Sunday. His sentiment reflects a profound connection with his former workplace, hinting at the mixed emotions surrounding his exit.
Legacy Amidst Controversy
Rather’s career has been anything but ordinary. Starting off as a bureau chief and spanning various roles such as war correspondent and anchor, he left an indelible mark on broadcast journalism. Despite the contentious end at CBS, Rather continued to engage with the public through different platforms including cable television and social media, keeping in touch with both old audiences and courting new ones.
We reported a true story. We didn’t do it perfectly,… We made some mistakes of getting to the truth. But that didn’t change the truth of what we reported, Dan explained reflecting on the past controversies that clouded his career.
Moving Forward
Rather’s upcoming documentary aims not only to recount the events of his past but also to offer perspectives on the complexities of journalism and the burdens borne by those who pursue it. As he steps back into the limelight with CBS Sunday Morning, it is clear that despite past controversies, Dan Rather remains a compelling figure in American journalism.