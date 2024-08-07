Damien Leone’s Effects Steal the Show in New Stream Red-Band Trailer

Attention horror fans: Today’s highlight is the new red-band trailer for Michael Leavy’s Stream, set to hit theaters later this month. It promises an exceptionally bloody spectacle, as expected from the producers of Terrifier 2 and the upcoming Terrifier 3.
Stream also features special effects makeup by Damien Leone, the mastermind behind the Terrifier films. This influence is readily apparent in the teaser, which overflows with gory mayhem.
The trailer is brief yet highly impactful. While it doesn’t give much away about the plot, the essence seems clear: individuals are thrust into a deadly game for someone else’s amusement. The tagline at the end fittingly states,
Blood on the ground means points on the board, giving a macabre explanation of what to expect.
The official synopsis for the film is just as chilling:
When Roy and Elaine Keenan realize their family is drifting apart, they decide that something needs to be done. Roy forces his work to take a back seat and seizes the opportunity to recreate a vacation from their past. A peaceful stay in a quaint hotel is just what they need; however, that is not what is in store for them. With four deranged murderers patrolling the seemingly mundane halls, the odds are definitely not in the Keenan family’s favor. Roy must fight for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for.
The cast boasts several horror legends including Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Tony Todd (Candyman), Danielle Harris (Halloween Kills), Dee Wallace (Critters), Tim Reid (It), Mark Holton (Leprechaun Returns), Felissa Rose (Victor Crowley), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier 2).
This ensemble makes up quite a formidable group for any horror aficionado.
The release strategy remains uncertain in terms of how widely it will play in theaters. Given the unexpected success of Terrifier 2, there’s hope that fans who championed that film will also turn out for Stream.
I had made the short film Terrifier in 2011 with the hope of raising money to make a full-length version, shared Damien Leone.
The wait is worth it for his fervent fans.
Tony Todd’s enthusiasm for horror:
‘It’s always fun to delve into the horror genre. Making the audience jump and scream is a thrill like no other.’
Date alert:
Stream releases on August 21.
