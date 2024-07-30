Dafne Keen’s Remarkable Rise from Logan to Star Wars

Deadpool & Wolverine may feature Dafne Keen in a supporting role, but her journey in the film industry is nothing short of remarkable. Known for her breakout performance as X-23 in ‘Logan’, Keen has risen to significant heights since then.
Keen made her mark on the audience with her raw portrayal of Laura opposite Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. This role not only showcased her acting chops but also cemented her status as a rising star. According to Keen, what really stood out was the “
inevitable magnetism” she felt while sharing screen space with Jackman, hinting at the complexity and depth she brings to her characters.
The Role That Put Her on the Map
Dafne Keen became widely recognized after playing X-23 in the critically acclaimed ‘Logan’ in 2017. At just 11 years old, she shared intense and emotionally charged scenes with Hugh Jackman, bringing a depth to the character that was both captivating and memorable. Fast forward to 2024, she’s set to reprise this role in the new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film, bringing the same intensity back to the screen.
A Journey Through Diverse Roles
Aside from ‘Logan’, Keen has also gained acclaim for her role as Lyra Belacqua in HBO’s His Dark Materials. Her performance was lauded for its complexity and emotional depth, setting her apart even among seasoned actors like Ruth Wilson. A review compared her skill favorably:
When compared to Ruth Wilson, another prominent British actress known for ‘His Dark Materials’, Dafne Keen has garnered praise for her performances across various platforms.
Behind the Scenes with Veterans
Keen’s experiences on set have been enriching, particularly acting alongside industry giants like Jackman. She once shared how much she enjoyed working secretly on projects, commenting “
I had a great time keeping it secret…I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished.” It’s insights like these that show not only her dedication but also how she admires her co-stars such as Andrew Garfield. She noted famously,
All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield. He is the master at this.
Upcoming Ventures
It won’t be long before audiences get to see Keen in new enthralling roles. Her upcoming project under Disney’s banner is ‘The Acolyte,’ set in the Star Wars universe—a series already stirring controversy for its narrative choices. As some fans express frustrations over creative decisions deviating from canon, Keen’s involvement adds another layer of intrigue.
Keen’s versatility and commitment are evident in everything from high-profile films like Logan and His Dark Materials, to new undertakings such as Deadpool & Wolverine and The Acolyte. With a net worth hitting $2 million in 2024, Dafne continues to make her mark on Hollywood firmly, showing no signs of slowing down.
