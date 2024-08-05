Daemon Targaryen’s Vision in House of the Dragon Connects to GOT Ending

In the highly anticipated Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon, Daemon Targaryen experiences a visionary journey that intertwines past and future narratives of the Targaryen dynasty. Guided by Alys Rivers, he places his hand on a weirwood tree in Harrenhal’s godswood, triggering a profound vision.
In his vision, Daemon sees Daenerys Targaryen, the formidable last descendant of his house from Game of Thrones. This moment alone is enough to send chills down the spine of any fan, but it doesn’t stop there. He also witnesses the menacing White Walkers and a mysterious figure portrayed by Joshua Ben-Tovim.
This shadowy figure is none other than Brynden Rivers, also known as Bloodraven. In A Song of Ice and Fire series, he’s referred to as the Three-Eyed Crow but is called the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones. Whether crow or raven, this character is steeped in mysticism and deep lore.
The Enigmatic Bloodraven
Bloodraven’s inclusion offers a deep dive into his complex history. Born decades after Daemon’s death, Brynden was King Aegon IV’s bastard son with Melissa Blackwood. Known for his infamous red birthmark resembling a raven and his formidable prowess as both a sorcerer and a strategist, he was nicknamed The Bloodraven.
His strategic mind served several kings as Hand and Master of Whisperers. Despite losing an eye in battle during the First Blackfyre Rebellion, like Aemond Targaryen, he never wore a patch, preferring to reveal his empty socket to the world. His imposing presence was complemented by rumors of his sorcery used for espionage across the Seven Kingdoms.
The Many Eyes of Brynden Rivers
A famous riddle captured Bloodraven’s notoriety:
How many eyes does Lord Bloodraven have? A thousand eyes, and one. This reflected his extensive spy network and mystical powers. His life took twists typical of Westerosi power struggles. Following King Maekar I’s death, he orchestrated yet another transition of power by executing Aenys Blackfyre to prevent renewed rebellions. However, his methods led to his arrest and banishment to the Night’s Watch by Aegon V Targaryen.
As Lord Commander, Bloodraven vanished beyond the Wall during a ranging mission. Over time, he resurfaced as the Three-Eyed Raven after encountering the Children of the Forest. Here, he fused with a weirwood tree, remaining immortal while guiding Bran Stark on visions through time.
Tying Past and Present
The significance of Daemon’s vision lies in its convergence of narratives from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. By aligning these timelines through figures like Bloodraven, who embodies both prophetic foresight and historical depth, these two series achieve an intertwined legacy that enriches them both.This connection underwent exploration in George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas where Bloodraven faces tumultuous political landscapes long before sequestering himself in the North.
Follow Us