D23 Disney Showcase in Anaheim Features Major Movie and TV Announcements

Disney’s biennial D23 showcase is underway, brimming with updates on highly-anticipated projects. This weekend promises a feast of trailers and announcements for movies and shows bound for theaters and Disney Plus.
Fans tuning in online can catch the action up close through a dedicated Fortnite island. The virtual event enhances accessibility for Disney aficionados worldwide.
Key attractions:
The weekend opened with buzzworthy revelations, kicking off with Jennifer Lee showcasing significant updates about ‘Frozen 3’. A storyline so expansive, it will require two films set to release by 2027.
A fresh take on Snow White
Rachel Zegler shared her thoughts on modernizing the classic tale:
I just mean that it’s no longer 1937… she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows. This perspective is refreshing and sets an empowering tone for new generations.
Moana’s Return
Enhancing the excitement, Disney provided first looks at ‘Moana 2’, unveiling its splendid visuals and introducing both returning and new characters like Moana’s baby sister, Simea. Director David Derrick Jr. emphasized the theme of
connection, to who we are, where we came from, reinforcing familial bonds.
The presentation included a heartwarming scene:
Before showing an extended sneak peek of the film, Johnson said that working on the films has been special to him, noting that his daughters were in the crowd.
New Star Wars Ventures
The ‘Star Wars’ universe got its share of spotlight with ‘Skeleton Crew’ introducing Jude Law as a yet-unrevealed Jedi. Set in the New Republic era, Law’s force-sensitive character hints at intriguing story arcs.
Inside Out Expands
‘Inside Out’ explores new territories with its upcoming series ‘Dream Productions’. Slated for a 2025 release, this show delves into the intricate world of Riley’s dreams—potentially offering viewers another captivating journey inside her mind.
Pushing Boundaries with Animation
Director Peter Docter reflected on Pixar’s success:
expressed gratitude to fans for making Inside Out 2 the number one animated film of all time.
A Packed Weekend Still Ahead
This year’s D23 showcases an array of titles spanning genres and styles. Stay tuned for fresh updates including exclusive peeks into upcoming releases, ensuring no moment of this exciting event is missed!
Follow Us