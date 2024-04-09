Curb Your Enthusiasm Star Richard Lewis Passes Away at 76

Home
Renowned for his self-effacing humor and sharp wit, Richard Lewis, beloved star of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ has passed away at the age of 76. His unique brand of comedy left an indelible mark on the entertainment world, leaving fans and colleagues to mourn his loss.

Lewis’s stand-up career spanned over half a century, punctuated by memorable talk show appearances and iconic roles such as Prince John in ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights.’ His work on television, particularly with Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘Anything but Love,’ showcased his versatility and comedic talent.

A lasting legacy in comedy and friendship

His portrayal of himself on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ alongside Larry David was not just a role but reflected a lifelong friendship. Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me, shared David, highlighting their deep connection.

A candid voice on personal struggles

Lewis was open about his battles with addiction, crediting his sobriety for enhancing his comedic voice. But it wasn’t until I admitted that I was a drunk and an alcoholic… And when I got clean and sober is when my comedy really took off for me personally because then I was really myself on stage, he once reflected.

In addition to his comedic prowess, Lewis’s influence extended beyond the stage. Jamie Lee Curtis credited him with aiding her own journey to sobriety, stating, He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. This testament to his character underscores the impact he had on those around him.

