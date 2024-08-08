Cuckoo Delivers a Visually Striking and Unique Horror Experience

Tilman Singer‘s film
Cuckoo emerges as a complex, well-executed puzzle box, creating an experience that keeps the audience engaged from start to finish. As described by Chase Hutchinson,
it’s a goofy, gory horror romp unlike anything you’ve ever seen.
An Intriguing Plot
The movie centers around 17-year-old Gretchen, played by Hunter Schafer, who reluctantly moves from the United States to the eerie German Alps with her father and his new family. The remote town hides sinister secrets that Gretchen uncovers as she starts working at the local hotel.
The plot is intensified by strange noises and frightening visions of a woman, making Gretchen’s journey both terrifying and captivating. As noted by one journalist,
Gretchen begins working at the holiday destination and starts getting plagued by strange noises and bloody visions that lead her to making a shocking discovery.
Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens
Cuckoo showcases impressive performances from its cast. Dan Stevens, playing a local hotel owner, delivers an intriguing role displaying a different aspect of his acting range. According to him,
the sort of charm of König is kind of fun to play with that he believes that he’s running a very idyllic, beautiful place. And how sort of counter that runs to the story that we see through Gretchen’s eyes.
Stevens’ nuanced performance balances well with Schafer’s portrayal as Gretchen fathers grapples with the mysterious happenings in their new environment.
A Visual Treat
Singer uses visually striking sequences to tell this horror tale effectively. The bicycle chase scene is particularly noteworthy for its creative execution and narrative significance.
Besides creating an eerie atmosphere, Singer incorporates elements inspired by his previous work like Luz, which itself was noted for its unique handling of genre tropes. His approach ensures
Cuckoo remains engaging despite any plot complexity and opaque storytelling.
LUZ manipulates horror genre elements through shifts in language that suggest demonic possession, adding depth to its already intricate plot. Such ingenuity carries over into Cuckoo, making it a true visual treat.
Tilman Singer
‘It’s a dizzying amount to see and hear,’ notes one reviewer,
“There’s this whole pastor’s daughter trope. And it gets kind of tough,” Schafer admitted while reflecting on difficult scenes in Euphoria.”’a complex movie blending modern fears with old-world mysticism.
This convergence makes ‘Cuckoo‘ as effective as it is evocative.’Collider’s Chase Hutchinson
