Criminal Minds Evolution Season 2 Finale and the Need to Return to Basics

Season 2 Finale Leaves Many Questions Unanswered
The Criminal Minds: Evolution writers have consistently kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Yet, after the season 2 finale, there is a consensus that things need to return to the basics of what made the series originally captivating. The story’s current state, aptly summed up by Erica Messer, feels incomplete:
We’ve got quite a bit, but not everything. It still feels like that fluid time because we’re not in production yet, so nothing is set in stone yet.
Elias Voit’s Character Needs Direction
Zach Gilford’s portrayal of Elias Voit has garnered attention and somewhat divided fans. Yet, his character arc needs clearer direction. From being a shadowy figure to a professional criminal consultant for the BAU, narrative consistency will be key moving forward. As noted in recent reports, fans are already anticipating what the redefined character might bring next season:
In an interview, showrunner Erica Messer revealed that following the season 2 finale, the writers’ room is currently underway and work in progress for Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution.Messer mentioned elements such as whether notoriously villain Elias Voit is dead and if other key characters will return.
Balancing Fan Expectations with Authentic Storytelling
The task ahead for Criminal Minds: Evolution lies in harmonizing fan expectations with original storytelling. Zach Gilford has become a fan-favorite character, partly due to his ad-libbing and bringing a unique twist to his role. As he shared humorously about his freedom with one-liners:
I had this idea where—I didn’t want to put it in the script, I wanted the cast to be on their toes—where I just call them different names all the time. However, maintaining core elements that made the original series beloved is crucial.
The Challenges of Character Continuity
A major concern for long-time viewers is character continuity. The frequent reintroduction and departure of characters can create discontinuity in storytelling. This was felt deeply when pivotal figures like Spencer Reid left, creating voids hard to fill. To prevent further disconnection, staying true to established characters while introducing new ones organically needs keen attention from the writers.
A Restorative Approach May Be Best
A balanced approach that embraces original narratives while refining current story arcs might just be what’s needed. By returning to its initial dark, methodical roots and providing more screen time to beloved team dynamics, Criminal Minds: Evolution can rekindle its core essence.
Follow Us