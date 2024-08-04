Criminal Minds Evolution Season 2 Finale and the Need to Return to Basics

by

Criminal Minds Evolution Season 2 Finale and the Need to Return to Basics

Season 2 Finale Leaves Many Questions Unanswered

The Criminal Minds: Evolution writers have consistently kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Yet, after the season 2 finale, there is a consensus that things need to return to the basics of what made the series originally captivating. The story’s current state, aptly summed up by Erica Messer, feels incomplete:
We’ve got quite a bit, but not everything. It still feels like that fluid time because we’re not in production yet, so nothing is set in stone yet.

Elias Voit’s Character Needs Direction

Criminal Minds Evolution Season 2 Finale and the Need to Return to Basics

Zach Gilford’s portrayal of Elias Voit has garnered attention and somewhat divided fans. Yet, his character arc needs clearer direction. From being a shadowy figure to a professional criminal consultant for the BAU, narrative consistency will be key moving forward. As noted in recent reports, fans are already anticipating what the redefined character might bring next season:
In an interview, showrunner Erica Messer revealed that following the season 2 finale, the writers’ room is currently underway and work in progress for Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution.Messer mentioned elements such as whether notoriously villain Elias Voit is dead and if other key characters will return.

Balancing Fan Expectations with Authentic Storytelling

Criminal Minds Evolution Season 2 Finale and the Need to Return to Basics

The task ahead for Criminal Minds: Evolution lies in harmonizing fan expectations with original storytelling. Zach Gilford has become a fan-favorite character, partly due to his ad-libbing and bringing a unique twist to his role. As he shared humorously about his freedom with one-liners: I had this idea where—I didn’t want to put it in the script, I wanted the cast to be on their toes—where I just call them different names all the time. However, maintaining core elements that made the original series beloved is crucial.

The Challenges of Character Continuity

A major concern for long-time viewers is character continuity. The frequent reintroduction and departure of characters can create discontinuity in storytelling. This was felt deeply when pivotal figures like Spencer Reid left, creating voids hard to fill. To prevent further disconnection, staying true to established characters while introducing new ones organically needs keen attention from the writers.

A Restorative Approach May Be Best

Criminal Minds Evolution Season 2 Finale and the Need to Return to Basics

A balanced approach that embraces original narratives while refining current story arcs might just be what’s needed. By returning to its initial dark, methodical roots and providing more screen time to beloved team dynamics, Criminal Minds: Evolution can rekindle its core essence.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Days of Our Lives Episode Recap Nicole’s Explosive Confrontation With Sloan
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2024
Susan Lucci Talks Golden Bachelorette Lead Role Offer Rejection
3 min read
May, 27, 2024
Tobi Bamtefa’s Authentic Reaction to Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Explosion
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2024
Euphoria to Start Season 3 Filming in January 2025 After Multiple Delays
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2024
There’s a New Star Trek Podcast That Fans Will Love
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2021
Remembering Technoblade: A Tribute to the Beloved Minecraft YouTuber
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.