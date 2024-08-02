Crew Morrow Follows in Father Joshua’s Footsteps on The Bold and the Beautiful

The soap opera world is abuzz as Crew Morrow, son of ‘The Young and the Restless’ star Joshua Morrow, steps into the role of Will Spencer on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ This new generation of talent is set to make a splash in the iconic drama. But how did Crew find his way to B&B, and what can fans expect from his debut?
Crew Morrow’s Unlikely Path to B&B
Before Crew’s exciting entry into ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ his father Joshua Morrow had his own brush with the show.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ was my third audition ever, and to get that close to something that was so tantalizing and life-altering, and then to not get it, was pretty tough to rally from, shared Joshua Morrow in an interview with TODAY.com.
Gratitude for ‘The Young and the Restless’
Despite not landing the role on B&B, Morrow found enduring success with ‘The Young and the Restless.’ He mentioned his appreciation for the chance provided by Y&R, stating,
I’m incredibly grateful for the show. It changed my life forever, and I’ll never, ever take it for granted.
A New Legacy Begins
Now, it’s Crew Morrow’s turn to shine. Taking over the role of Will Spencer from Finnegan George, Crew’s debut is much anticipated. According to our sister site Deadline,
we’ll soon be seeing a new actor playing Bill and Katie’s son, Will. Crew Morrow — who yes, is the son of The Young and the Restless’ Joshua Morrow (Nick) — is taking over the role from Finnegan George. Will was last seen over four years ago, looking a whole lot younger.
A Dramatic Homecoming
The return of Will Spencer isn’t just another day in Los Angeles. Spoilers reveal his arrival will be quite dramatic. Unfortunately, B&B spoilers say Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) will have a case of terrible timing when he finally returns to Los Angeles. That’s why it’ll come as quite a shock to Bill and Poppy when Will walks through their bedroom without warning. It’ll practically send Poppy into orbit as she screams over the sudden intrusion.
Tensions Rise Around Bill’s Paternity
The arrival of Crew as Will Spencer also brings light to long-standing tensions in B&B.
Although Poppy tried to tell Tom about the paternity results, he didn’t believe them and thought it was ‘bull’ that Bill was the father.
This explosive reentry not only shakes up existing dynamics but also reintroduces some unresolved plotlines involving Thomas Forrester.
