Craig Conway to Direct Little Red with Production by Neil Marshall

Dog Soldiers, The Descent, and Doomsday collaborators Craig Conway and Neil Marshall are reteaming for the horror film Little Red.
Neil Marshall, renowned for his work on films like Dog Soldiers and The Descent, has been a significant figure in Conway’s career. Marshall’s feature directorial debut started off with one of the coolest werewolf movies ever made—Dog Soldiers—which begins with a scene where a camper played by Craig Conway gets attacked by a monstrous beast. Conway continued to shine under Marshall’s direction, portraying a different kind of monstrous beast in The Descent, followed by a power-hungry cannibal named Sol in Doomsday (pictured above).
Now, Marshall takes on a new role as an executive producer for Conway’s directorial debut, Little Red. Inspired by the title, one might wonder if Conway is kicking off his directing career similar to how Marshall did. Deadline has confirmed that Little Red “will reimagine the Little Red Riding Hood story through a contemporary lens.” Although the involvement of werewolves has not been verified, the storyline involves a fifteen-year-old girl uncovering dark family secrets.
Produced by House54 in association with Newtown Entertainment, the project also sees Paul Murray and Daniel Patrick Vaughan joining as producer and cinematographer respectively. Conway will be working from a screenplay authored by Peter Stylianou, known for his work on the crime dramas The Lost and Who Needs Enemies.
Niel Marshall has continued his robust career in filmmaking beyond his collaboration with Conway. Among other notable works, Marshall directed The Reckoning, the 2019 adaptation of Hellboy, Centurion, and segments of Tales of Halloween. His television credits include Black Sails, Game of Thrones—where he earned an Emmy nomination—Constantine, Hannibal, Timeless, Westworld, and Lost in Space.
His most recent film is the thriller Duchess, where he collaborates again with British actor Charlotte Kirk. The film’s principal photography is in its third week.
The anticipation surrounding Craig Conway’s directorial debut is high given their successful past collaborations. Fans who enjoyed Conway’s performances under Marshall’s direction are eager to see what this new film will bring under their creative synergy.
Follow Us