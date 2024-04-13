Craig Conover Shares Optimism About His Long-Distance Relationship With Paige DeSorbo

Craig Conover Reflects on Relationship Challenges with Paige DeSorbo
Reality TV personalities Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have been navigating the complexities of a long-distance relationship, and Craig has recently opened up about their journey together. Despite the challenges, Craig remains optimistic about their future. He humorously remarked,
At the end of the day, I love Charleston, but I don’t love it more than you. I know you love New York more than me, indicating his willingness to compromise for the sake of their bond.
Paige DeSorbo’s Take on Their Long-Distance Love
Paige DeSorbo has expressed contentment with the current state of her relationship with Craig, despite living in separate cities. She has shared,
We actually love long-distance, suggesting that the distance adds value to their time together. This sentiment echoes her previous statement,
I feel like we’re more present with each other when we are together.
The Reality of Reality TV for Craig and Paige
Craig Conover has addressed misconceptions about their relationship that may arise from reality TV edits. On September 22, he told the Chicks in the Office podcast that while their shows might depict them as unhappy with their arrangement, that’s not the case. They cherish their unique situation, as Paige noted,
We’re always together, we’re just in one place and the other. I think we have the best of both worlds.
Growth and Change: A Shared Perspective
The couple’s attitude toward growth and change is reflected in their approach to life and their relationship. Craig has shared his insights on personal evolution, stating,
I don’t really drink anymore — I still have drinks — but what does that look like for me now? Does Charleston still fit? Does my friend group still fit? This openness to change is a testament to his commitment to Paige and their future together.
The Public Weighs In on Craig and Paige’s Romance
Fans have been vocal about Craig and Paige’s romance since they started dating in 2021. Their interactions on Southern Charm and Summer House have been subject to scrutiny, especially regarding discussions about their future. Despite this spotlight, they continue to focus on what works for them, with Craig stating,
We’ve built so much time into having a solid foundation.
