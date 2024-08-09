Could This Mysterious Woman Be the Long-Lost Abigail on Days of Our Lives?

As Days of Our Lives unfolds, fans are left wondering whether a recent discovery is indeed the long-lost Abigail. In a gripping turn of events, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) stumble upon a mysterious blonde beauty. Could she be the presumed-dead Abigail?

A Startling Discovery

Upon finding a beaten John Black in an abandoned building, Chad and Jack face a new mystery. According to Matthew Ashford, who portrays Jack, this incident introduces another layer to their quest: This is a very strange piece of a puzzle… Suddenly, there’s a whole other layer of something.

A Significant Clue

The discovery of Abigail’s bracelet, found by Chad on the floor, instills hope that Abigail might be alive. It’s something… I don’t think [the bracelet] was something Abigail was buried with, so that’s just creepy.

The Mystery Woman

This investigation takes an unexpected turn when AnnaLynne McCord, playing the mysterious character Marin, enters the scene. Described as a “fascinating and complicated woman,” her presence only deepens the mystery surrounding Abigail’s fate. According to Ashford: She’s not that fast on her feet. Jack and Chad see her and grab her…

Is She Really Abigail?

The big question remains: Is this woman Abigail? As Ashford highlights: Chad is struggling with it so much, but Jack’s had this experience where he went through something extraordinary.

