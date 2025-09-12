If You Love Cozy Countryside Art, These 44 Animal Paintings By Emily Duffin Might Warm Your Heart

Emily Duffin’s art is a gentle ode to the countryside, rooted in her upbringing on a Northamptonshire farm. Her watercolours often feature woodland animals, cozy cottages, and everyday rural life, blending realism with a touch of whimsy. Each piece carries the warmth of nostalgia while also celebrating the beauty of simple living, whether it is a rabbit nestled in cabbage leaves, a mouse preparing for a birthday, or a group of badgers and foxes gathered around a maypole.

Beyond standalone artworks, her illustrations have found homes in calendars, greeting cards, and fine art prints, offering people a way to bring a slice of pastoral calm into their own lives. Through her brush, Emily transforms small rural details into timeless storytelling moments that resonate with anyone who longs for the quiet poetry of the countryside.

More info: Instagram | emilyduffin.co.uk

#1

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#2

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#3

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#4

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#5

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#6

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#7

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#8

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#9

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#10

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#11

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#12

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#13

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#14

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#15

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#16

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#17

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#18

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#19

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#20

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#21

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#22

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#23

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#24

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#25

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#26

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#27

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#28

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#29

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#30

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#31

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#32

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#33

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#34

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#35

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#36

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#37

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#38

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#39

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#40

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#41

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#42

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#43

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

#44

Image source: emilyduffincountryillustration

