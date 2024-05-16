Fans of the sci-fi series Constellation were stunned when Apple TV+ announced it will not be renewing the show for a second season. The series, which features Noomi Rapace as Jo, a Swedish astronaut who grapples with missing pieces of her life after a disastrous mission in space, concluded its eight-episode run on March 27.
Mixed Reception Similar to Its Streaming Peers
Constellation‘s cancellation comes despite solid reviews. The series boasts a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received praise for its intellectual and thought-provoking content. Critics like FilmCriticWeekly described the show as a combination of
action always intellectual and thought-provoking, reflecting on the chemistry between directors DeAngelo and Anderson. However, incomplete viewing figures might have impacted its renewal chances, as it did not make it to Nielsen’s top 10 during its streaming period.
A Promising Ensemble Cast
The show featured a stellar cast, including Jonathan Banks, James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, and Barbara Sukowa alongside Rapace. Their performances were a highlight, particularly Banks and Rapace who delivered
gripping lead performances. Despite this strong ensemble and intriguing storyline involving mysteries and the dark edges of human psychology, the show couldn’t evade the axe.
Impacts of Cancellation on Fans
The news has left many fans disheartened. Tori Anderson noted that it’s a significant loss for representation, reiterating on social media that
This is a huge loss for representation. Online petitions are swiftly emerging as loyal audiences attempt to revive their beloved sci-fi thrill ride.
A Rich Landscape Cut Short
While Constellation has ended prematurely, Apple TV+ continues to build upon its expansive science fiction collection. Viewers can still look forward to other high-budget series like Silo and Foundation. With future projects like Murderbot Diaries and Neuromancer, it’s clear the platform remains dedicated to delivering stellar sci-fi content.
Ultimately,Consolation’s abrupt end after just one season highlights both the pressures and unpredictable nature of streaming platforms.
