Comic-Con Highlights and Future Possibilities for Abbott Elementary

What did Quinta Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary do on their summer vacation? They headed to San Diego Comic-Con to dish details on the hit ABC comedy’s upcoming fourth season.
Fresh off earning nine Emmy nominations (the most the comedy has received in a single season), Brunson and the cast — Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph — assembled onstage at the Indigo Ballroom to take fans behind-the-scenes of the show.
This was my dream to come to Comic-Con Brunson said, taking in the surreal moment and mentioning how incredible it was to see the cast’s big ass faces on a billboard the size of a San Diego hotel. In fact, she was so excited that she snuck into a panel to listen to Marvel chief Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics EIC C.B. Cebulski discuss what it takes to create good characters.
I was going to wear a Black Widow costume but I backed out, I chickened out, Brunson told the laughing crowd.
Reflecting on Abbott’s Success
Asked what changed the most over the past three years, the Emmy winner admitted that this experience marked the first time she’s stopped to feel proud of herself.
The last three years have been kind of a blur for me, and I’ve had to learn how to take moments and in put my feet on the ground and look around, Brunson added.
Attendees were also treated to a refresher screening of the Season 3 finale titled “Party” before they took the stage. The episode saw Janine (Brunson) throw an epic end-of-year bash for all of Abbott’s teachers. As if anyone could forget that episode ends with the will-they-won’t-they romance between Janine and Gregory (Williams) moving firmly into the they will category, when the teachers finally kiss.
Crossover News Breaks at Comic-Con
We will be doing an interesting crossover this season, Brunson said as the crowd gasped and cheered.
I’m not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or where, or when, but it’s really exciting and I think it’ll change television as we know it. Following this panel, the cast sat down in a Variety Comic-Con Studio presented by Google TV to elaborate more on this crossover episode.
Potential Crossovers Lists
The Bear, The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are shows from Disney-owned catalog that Abbott Elementary could potentially cross over with. While Brunson is keeping her lips tightly sealed about which show it will be, she expressed immense excitement. She reminisced about crossover episodes like Disney Channel’sThat’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana, featuring casts from three distinct shows.
The Cast’s Excitement About Character Dynamics
The cast revealed they are looking forward to seeing their characters interact more outside of school. Melissa and Jacob will still be roommates in Season 4, providing opportunities to explore those character relationships deeper. When asked if Ava Coleman (the beloved principal) found someone to match her energy in Season 4, Janelle James humorously pointed out Brunson.
I do not know, but that sounds exciting… who can match her freak is the question
Follow Us