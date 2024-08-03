Colman Domingo Reflects on the Healing Power of Art in Sing Sing

Two of my favorite films this summer don’t seem to share much in common, at least on the surface. Thelma (released in June, now available to rent) is about a 93-year-old grandmother (June Squibb) who falls prey to a scam and loses $10,000. Sing Sing (out today in select theaters) is about a group of inmates at New York’s Sing Sing prison who perform theatrical stage plays as part of a program called Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA).
Thelma (rated PG-13 for language) is a comedy with a few serious moments. Sing Sing (rated R for language) is an often heavy drama with a few comedic moments. Their genres, styles, and content in many ways couldn’t be more different.
But I loved these films for the same reason. Both push back against the constraints of victimhood culture and challenge the low expectations we place on ourselves—and the ones others place on us. Both, albeit in different ways and vastly different contexts, present inspiring visions of agency and growth.
Freedom in Prison
Directed by Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing is a beautiful drama about prisoners who find freedom, dignity, and hope through artistic collaboration. The film stars only a couple of professional actors: Colman Domingo and Paul Raci, both Oscar nominees. The rest of the cast are formerly incarcerated alumni of Sing Sing’s RTA program, playing versions of themselves.
The story focuses on the real-life friendship between RTA alumni John “Divine G” Whitfield (Domingo) and Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, who plays a version of himself. Among other things, the movie offers a stirring depiction of friendship between men—a subject too rarely explored in contemporary movies.
A Journey of Change
The film also shows how change is possible and how community, friendship, and embarking on challenging collaborative projects can fuel growth. Divine Eye’s arc is especially powerful—he starts in a state of defensive violence and fear and moves to a place of generous love and hope. He begins the film disempowered and cynical but ends it with confidence he can change.
I think it’s time we witness the range of humanity inside such a specific structure., said Domingo about Sing Sing.
A Fresh Perspective on Prison Life
I would never want to go do a movie in a prison., shared Paul Raci about his experience filming scenes for Sing Sing. His character serves as a patient mentor to Divine Eye, who finds himself grappling with Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
The Power of Art in Incarceration
The theater program becomes for the inmates a source of profound courage and imagination. As they perform Shakespearean soliloquies (Hamlet’s “To be or not to be” looms large), engage in improv exercises, and even write their own plays, they envision healthier futures for themselves.
A Testament to Rehabilitation
The SING SING film is a testament to the life-changing impact of RTA—less than 3% of RTA participants return to prison.
A Commitment to Authenticity
Casting actors who were formerly incarcerated adds an air of authenticity to the film. In its own unique way, it tells a larger story about redemption and transformation within rigid structures.
