Colman Domingo Discusses the Unique Filmmaking Approach in Sing Sing

Exploring Festival Hype
As festival season ramps up, the Toronto International Film Festival is drawing attention to one of its standout entries from last year: Sing Sing. With an August 2 release, A24’s film is already creating buzz that sets it apart in a year relatively thin on above-the-line awards contenders.
The Vision Behind Sing Sing
Primarily working as a producer recently, Greg Kwedar brings a unique vision to Sing Sing. The film marks his second feature behind the camera following Transpecos in 2016. Alongside Best Actor Nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) and Best Supporting Actor Nominee Paul Raci (The Sound of Metal), the cast includes formerly incarcerated men from the real Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York, playing versions of themselves.
A Collaborative Masterpiece
Sing Sing‘s collaborative process is exceedingly rare. The filmmakers, unlike others,followed through on their promise to partner with Colman Domingo, who contributed through acting, writing, directing, and producing. As Domingo himself said,
I said, ‘In what way?’ ‘Well, for you to star in it and bring your writing skills and your directing skills and producing skills and really help shape this and be a part of it in practice.’ People may say that, but they follow through.
An Insightful Perspective
The story revolves around incarcerated individuals participating in theatrical productions as a form of rehabilitation. As Colman Domingo reflects,
I get the opportunity to get rid of some garbage that I needed to get rid of through acting, through putting it on paper or doing a simple drawing. Things that I wasn’t able to talk about, I can through arts.
Beautiful Cinematic Choices
Kwedar’s minimalist approach brings out the essence of each scene. Shot on 35mm film with an aspect ratio of 1.66:1, some tight shots remind the audience of the bleak reality within the prison walls. Yet, amidst this isolation, moments captured outside provide serene visuals showing natural beauty even in such constrained surroundings.
The Collaborative Effort
This film was born out of numerous Zoom meetings amidst modern challenges. By bringing together both seasoned and novice actors through innovative methods, Kwedar challenged traditional norms of filmmaking. This partnership allowed every stakeholder significant creative ownership over production decisions.
A Transformative Tale
This approach resonates deeply with those familiar with transformative power within the arts. As Domingo eloquently stated,
Once you give fear a chance to dissolve, then hope and courage can come take the lead.
An Industry Milestone
A24’s Sing Sing is more than just another film; it’s a statement on modern filmmaking techniques and storytelling’s psychological impact within the criminal justice system. From Kwedar’s bold direction keeping the narrative grounded to Domingo’s nuanced performance illuminating internal conflicts, all elements work together to make Sing Sing an unforgettable cinematic experience.
