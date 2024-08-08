Fans of the hit Australian comedy series Colin from Accounts are in for a treat as the much-anticipated Season 2 is set to premiere on September 26, exclusively on Paramount+. Starting from that date, all eight episodes will be available to stream in the U.S., promising an unforgettable binge-watching experience.
The brains behind the show, Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, return to bring Season 2 to life. They not only write and executive produce but also star in the series. Season 1 was a resounding success and earned critical acclaim across various platforms.
High Praise for Season One
Season 1 of Colin from Accounts received widespread acclaim and numerous awards. Notably, it secured a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show quickly became a fan favorite due to its heartfelt portrayal of chaotic human relationships entwined with a perfect dose of humor.
The show has garnered several prestigious awards, including two Gotham TV Awards for Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series. It also brought home multiple Australian Logie Awards for Outstanding Comedy Program, Actor, and Actress, among others.
What is Colin from Accounts About?
The romantic comedy revolves around Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer). Their oddball romance kicks off with a bizarre moment where Ashley flashes Gordon, resulting in an accident that leaves a dog named Colin injured. Season two features Ash and Gordon living together while undertaking an adventurous mission to retrieve their special needs dog, Colin.
An Exciting New Cast Line-Up
The new season sees returning cast members like Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, and Darren Gilshenan reprising their roles. Joining them are fresh faces like Celeste Barber, appearing in shows such as Wellmania and The Letdown.
A New Dose of Laughs and Love
Season two promises to deliver memorable humor intertwined with tender moments as Ash and Gordon’s relationship faces various challenges. Fans can expect the series’ distinctive comedic tone, exemplified by quirky episodes featuring bits about poop, pee, and farts, making it a must-watch for comedy aficionados.
Colin is a dog, left disabled and in need of expensive veterinary care after Dyer’s character Ashley flashes 40-something Gordon (Brammall) in a moment of madness, causing him to crash his car.
A Video Snapshot To Hold You Over
If you can’t wait until the actual release date on September 26, enjoy this sneak peek via new photos and the official show poster above. Be ready to laugh your hearts out as you witness Ash and Gordon navigate the hilarities of modern romance intertwined with their lives revolving around restoring Colin the dog’s health.
