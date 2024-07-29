Cobra Kai Season 6 Premieres with Mixed Reactions and Nostalgic Farewells

It’s been nearly two years since the fifth season of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix. This past week, the first part of the sixth and final season arrived, stirring up much excitement and a tinge of fatigue among fans.
Escaping from Missing Magic
Having watched Cobra Kai since its YouTube Red days, I’ve often wondered when will the magic finally end? While creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have managed to sustain this nostalgia-infused show remarkably well, we’re now seeing signs of viewer fatigue.
The biggest issue lies with Cobra Kai itself. At the end of Season 5, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) left Cobra Kai to form a new dojo and joined forces with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). John Kreese (Martin Kove) was imprisoned and later replaced by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who was arrested, leading to the closure of Cobra Kai dojo.
Kreese’s Subplot at Odds with Main Characters
When Season 6 premieres, there is no Cobra Kai. Much of these first episodes focus on rebuilding the dojo under Kreese’s leadership. While Kreese fakes his death to escape prison and joins Master Kim to train a new generation in South Korea, this plot feels like a slog, steering attention away from beloved characters like Johnny and Daniel.
Animosity in the Valley
Back in the Valley, combining Johnny and Daniel’s dojos isn’t smooth sailing either. The continued animosity and friction feel increasingly forced. Given their shared history against common foes, Johnny working at Daniel’s car lot, and tight-knit relationships among their families, it’s surprising they aren’t best friends already.
The Kids Save the Day
Despite some tiresome parts, there’s still magic thanks to engaging characters like Miguel and Robby. Their evolving relationship keeps things interesting. Peyton List’s Tory Nichols also delivers an intriguing arc alongside Courtney Henggeler’s Amanda LaRusso.
A Hopeful Goodbye?
While Season 6 has its dull moments, it remains entertaining. There’s hope that the show will deliver a grand send-off in its final installments arriving in November 2024 and early 2025.
