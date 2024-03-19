English screenwriter and director Alex Garland may have well put together one of the best, most compelling movies of the year, with Civil War and its relentlessly talented cast. Set in a dystopian United States, Civil War follows four journalists as they travel across the United States to the White House in Washington, DC, during a full-blown Second American Civil War. With a screenplay written and directed by Alex Garland, Civil War will leave viewers with conversations worth having.
Released at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 14, 2024, Civil War already holds an 89% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It will be released theatrically by A24 on April 12, 2024. In Alex Garland’s Civil War, Texas and California united to form the separatist Western Forces, which sought to topple the dictatorial American government led by the three-term President. With the current fault lines in the geopolitical landscape in America, audiences would watch in hopes that Alex Garland’s Civil War isn’t a foreshadowing of the near future. To help do justice to Alex Garland’s screenplay and direction, here are Civil War’s top cast and the characters they play.
Kirsten Dunst as Lee
Academy Award-nominated actress Kirsten Dunst leads Alex Garland’s Civil War cast. Dunst makes a return to acting after a three-year hiatus. In Civil War, Kirsten Dunst plays a renowned war photojournalist who has covered several international wars. With the Second American Civil War rapidly escalating within her own country, Lee seeks to document events as they unfold. With her screen debut in 1989, Kirsten Dunst starred in several big-budget blockbusters and was one of Hollywood’s top actresses in the 2000s. Dunst is known for her roles in Interview with the Vampire (1994), Jumanji (1995), Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (where she played Mary Jane Watson), Marie Antoinette (2006), and The Power of the Dog (2021).
Wagner Moura as Joel
Since making his international debut in 2013 with Elysium, Brazilian actor and filmmaker Wagner Moura has starred in several other American films. He joins the Civil War cast in a supporting role as Joel. His character is a journalist and Lee’s colleague. As they travel across America, he acts as the group’s de facto leader and tries to protect them from harm. Before Civil War, Wagner Moura is known for portraying Pablo Escobar on Netflix’s crime drama, Narcos (2015-2016). He also starred in the Apple TV+ thriller series Shining Girls (2022) and The Gray Man (2022).
Cailee Spaeny as Jessie
Amongst the four journalists looking to cover the escalating Second American Civil War is an aspiring young photographer, Jessie. She embarks on what she soon discovers to be a perilous journey across the United States as Lee’s protégé. Golden Globe Award-nominated actress Cailee Spaeny joins the Civil War cast playing Jessie. As the youngest and least experienced in the team of journalists, Jessie is overwhelmed with fear as events unfold across the country. With growing credits in film and television, Cailee Spaeny is known for her roles in Pacific Rim Uprising (2018), Mare of Easttown (2021), and Priscilla (2023).
Stephen McKinley Henderson as Sammy
Septuagenarian actor Stephen McKinley Henderson also joins the Civil War cast in a supporting role. Cast as Sammy, Henderson is the oldest among the journalists making their way across the country. As an older and more experienced journalist, Sammy is Lee and Joel’s mentor. With his experiences in the field, Sammy acts as the voice of reason throughout the journey. With a 45-year career, Stephen McKinley Henderson has raked in credits in television and film. He’s known for his roles in Law & Order (1995–2010), Lincoln (2012), Fences (2016), Lady Bird (2017), Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019–2020), and Dune (2021).
Nick Offerman as The President of the United States
Primetime Emmy Awards-winning actor Nick Offerman has no problem playing Civil War’s main villain, cast as the President of the United States. With a realistically impossible coalition between Texas and California forming the rebellion group, the Western Forces, as Commander in Chief, the President uses the full military might of the United States to fight them back. Offerman’s President character hasn’t only declared war on fellow Americans; he’s somehow a three-term President. Known for playing Ron Swanson on NBC’s Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), Nick Offerman is also known for his roles in Fargo (2015) and The Last of Us (2023).
Jesse Plemons as Soldier
Friday Night Lights actor Jesse Plemons also joins the Civil War cast, but in a minor role. He’s cast as a soldier, who intercepts the journalists on their way to Washington, DC. Plemons’ character fights for the Armed Forces loyal to the President of the United States. Although he has a short screen time, Jesse Plemons does justice with his character. Jesse Plemons is known for his roles in Breaking Bad (2012-2013), Fargo (2015), El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019), Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), The Power of the Dog (2021), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023). With Kirsten Dunst leading Civil War’s cast, here’s what the actress has been up to since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man?
Watch Civil War’s Trailer below: