Christine Quinn’s Spouse Christian Richard Faces Second Arrest for Restraining Order Breach

Christian Richard, husband to ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn, has faced his second arrest within a short span, reportedly for violating a restraining order. This comes after an initial arrest involving an incident of domestic violence where their young son was inadvertently injured.
Richard, who appeared on ‘Selling Sunset’ under the name Christian Dumontet for privacy reasons, has been entangled in legal troubles following these events. A spokesperson for the LAPD detailed the nature of the altercation, stating,
The suspect hurled a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, narrowly missing the intended target but striking the victim’s child and causing injury.
This alarming situation has led to Richard being charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The victim’s child, whom Quinn and Richard share, was taken to the hospital after being struck by the thrown object.
Legal Woes for Tech Entrepreneur
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Jail records reveal that Richard was arrested on a felony charge and held on a $30,000 bond. The former tech CEO of Foodler, now a retired entrepreneur, has seen his private life become a subject of public scrutiny following these incidents.
Christine Quinns Personal Insights
In light of recent events, past comments by Quinn about her husband resonate differently. She once described him as
the opposite of me in every way, because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling, highlighting their contrasting personalities.
A New Venture Amidst Turmoil
Despite these troubling times, Christine Quinn has continued to push forward in her career. After leaving the Oppenheim Group and ‘Selling Sunset’, she partnered with Richard to launch their cryptocurrency real estate venture, RealOpen.
The Impact on Their Child
The couple’s 2-year-old son, Christian Georges Dumontet, was involved in the incident leading to Richard’s arrest. Fortunately, despite being struck by the glass bottle in the thrown bag, he received immediate medical attention and did not require hospitalization.
Reflections on Relationship Dynamics
The dynamics between Quinn and Richard have been a topic of interest since their engagement and subsequent marriage in 2019. Their relationship was occasionally spotlighted on ‘Selling Sunset’, offering viewers a glimpse into their lives together.
Moving Forward from Controversy
The recent incidents have certainly cast a shadow over what many fans saw as a glamorous life depicted on television. As they navigate these legal and personal challenges, it remains to be seen how this will affect their family dynamic and business endeavors.