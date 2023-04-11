10 Things You Didn’t Know About 13 Reasons Why’s Christian Navarro

Christian Navarro is a multi-talented actor and activist for mental health awareness. Navarro is best known for his breakout role in the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. He has since become a role model for young people all around the world.
However, this remarkable artist is much more than his on-screen appearances. There are so many layers to him as an artist and person. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts about Christian Navarro.
10. 13 Reasons Why Launched His Career
Navarro’s breakthrough role as Tony Padilla in 13 Reasons Why was crucial in his career. In fact, the show actually put him on the map. The show addressed various delicate subjects, such as bullying, sexual assault, and suicide, which appealed to audiences across the globe.
Navarro’s character is the sexually fluid, supportive friend of the show’s heroine, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford). In that role, the star really got to show his range. Before he appeared in 13 Reasons Why, the star had small parts in Blue Bloods, The Affair, and Bushwick.
9. Christian Navarro Is A Mental Health Activist
Navarro has been open about his personal struggles with anxiety and depression. He has also spoken about seeking professional help and mental health awareness. As a result, Navarro has been recognized for his advocacy for mental health awareness. He has also partnered with non-profit organizations like The Jed Foundation and Crisis Text Line to support those in need.
8. The LGBTQ Community Love Navarro And His 13 Reasons Why Character
Christian Navarro and his character Tony Padilla are highly adored among the LGBTQ+ community. Navarro’s portrayal of Tony as an openly gay character who is also a loyal and supportive friend resonates with LGBTQ+ youth. The star is vocal about the importance of representation and inclusivity in the entertainment industry. His work in 13 Reasons Why has increased the visibility of LGBTQ+ issues. Based on that, Tony Padilla is an important figure for many show fans.
7. Navarro Couldn’t Drive Before 13 Reasons Why
The actor couldn’t drive before he was cast for the Netflix series. He was first cast for the role, then he learned how to drive afterward. He admitted in an interview that he didn’t know how to drive before that. Navarro’s character is frequently seen driving a red Mustang provided by the show’s production team. So, he had to take driving lessons and practice to get comfortable behind the wheel.
6. He Has A Lion Tattoo
Christian Navarro is famous for his tattoos. The actor once revealed that he identifies with the lion animal, and his zodiac sign is also a lion. So, it made perfect sense for him to get it tattooed on his forearm.
5. He Somehow Identifies With Tony Padilla
Christian Navarro admits that he loves his character Tony Padilla and even looks up to him. In his opinion, Tony Padilla is a courageous character, and he wishes he could be as fearless as him. Besides a few differences, Navarro identifies with the character’s moral compass, which is the biggest characteristic one can have.
4. Navarro Lies About His Height
The star is 161 cm tall and likes to keep his height under wraps. In fact, he admits that he often lies about his height, especially in his self-tapes. He believes that if he gets cast before showing up in front of the producers, he’ll get away with it. Christian Navarro also admits that he’s interested in tall girls, which, according to him, is hilarious.
3. Kate Walsh Was His Favourite Co-Actor On 13 Reasons Why
Kate Walsh, the actress who plays Olivia Baker on the show, was Christian Navarro’s favorite co-actor on 13 Reasons Why. Navarro worked with Walsh for two seasons, and he’s a huge fan and admirer. He stated that every scene shot with her felt like being in acting school all over again.
2. He Was Rumored To Be Homosexual
Considering how well he pulls off the role of Tony Padilla, it’s no surprise that people assume he’s gay. However, Navarro went on to reveal that he was in a relationship with Pakistani model/actress Alina Sheherzad Akhtar Raja. Previously, he opened up about having celebrity crushes on Hailee Steinfeld and boxer Paige VanZant.
1. He Is A Huge Dog Lover
Christian Navaro doesn’t hide that he is a huge dog lover. The actor is constantly posting pictures with his dogs on Instagram and Twitter. Navaro has 8.3 million followers on Instagram and 181 posts, with almost one-third of them being of his furry friends.
