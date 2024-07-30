Chris McKenna and Lovisa Jansson Welcome Their First Child Spencer J. McKenna

by

Heartfelt Congratulations to Chris McKenna

We extend our warmest congratulations to The Young and the Restless alum Chris McKenna (ex-Detective Harding) and his wife Lovisa Jansson on the birth of their first child. Their precious baby boy, Spencer J. McKenna, arrived on July 26, bringing immense joy to the family!

McKenna celebrated Spencer’s arrival by sharing heartwarming photos and a candid video. The images showcased moments like Spencer’s first hospital photo, Chris holding his newborn son tenderly in his arms, and Lovisa bonding with Spencer as they both rested. The video captured an adorable scene of McKenna carrying Spencer toward the door in a car seat, presumably headed home.

A Touching Tribute to His Wife

Chris couldn’t help but praise his wife Lovisa, stating,My incredible wife Lovisa begged out of these photos, before adding,she was absolutely amazing.

Celebrities Join in the Celebration

Among those joining in the celebration was former Genoa city co-star Greg Rikaart, who congratulated Chris with an emphaticDude! Huge congrats to you all! Incredible.

A Year Filled with Joyous Anticipation

Earlier this year, back in January, McKenna had announced,Baby McKenna coming this summer, along with a delightful gender reveal video. By May, he expressed gratitude for everyone who attended their baby shower, describing how lovely it was.

A Legacy in Daytime Television

Chris McKenna may be best known for playing Joey Buchanan on One Life to Live, but he also left a lasting impression with roles on The Young and the Restless, and a brief stint on The Bold and the Beautiful. Beyond daytime TV, he has made notable appearances on primetime shows like Good Trouble, Chicago Fire, The Blacklist, and NCIS.

